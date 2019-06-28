Bayerische Motoren Werke : BMW to Decide on CEO's Future, Imposes Hiring Freeze -Handelsblatt

--BMW's supervisory board will decide on July 18-19 whether to extend Chief Executive Harald Krueger's term past May 2020, Handelsblatt reports, citing unnamed sources.

--BMW's chief of development Klaus Froehlich and head of production Oliver Zipse are two internal frontrunners to replace Mr. Krueger, according to Handelsblatt.

--The company is also implementing a hiring freeze in a bid to avoid job cuts and reduce costs, Handelsblatt says.

--BMW plans to save EUR12 billion until 2022 to create funding for investments in new sectors such as electric mobility, Handelsblatt reports.

