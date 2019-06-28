Log in
Bayerische Motoren Werke : BMW to Decide on CEO's Future, Imposes Hiring Freeze -Handelsblatt

06/28/2019 | 03:44am EDT

--BMW's supervisory board will decide on July 18-19 whether to extend Chief Executive Harald Krueger's term past May 2020, Handelsblatt reports, citing unnamed sources.

--BMW's chief of development Klaus Froehlich and head of production Oliver Zipse are two internal frontrunners to replace Mr. Krueger, according to Handelsblatt.

--The company is also implementing a hiring freeze in a bid to avoid job cuts and reduce costs, Handelsblatt says.

--BMW plans to save EUR12 billion until 2022 to create funding for investments in new sectors such as electric mobility, Handelsblatt reports.

Full story in German: https://bit.ly/2KLfhoj

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

