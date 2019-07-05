Log in
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG

(BMWG)
Bayerische Motoren Werke : Chairman of the Board of Management will not seek another term of office

07/05/2019 | 11:05am BST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel
Chairman of the Board of Management will not seek another term of office

05-Jul-2019 / 11:58 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Chairman of the Board of Management, Harald Krüger, today informed the Chairman of the Supervisory Board that he will not seek another term of office beyond his current term running until 30 April 2020.

The Supervisory Board will address the matter of succession in its next meeting on 18 July 2019.


Contact:
Torsten Schüssler
Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +49-89-382-25387

05-Jul-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
Petuelring 130
80788 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 382 0
Internet: www.bmwgroup.com
ISIN: DE0005190003, DE0005190037
WKN: 519000 , 519003
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 836777

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

836777  05-Jul-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=836777&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
