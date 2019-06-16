Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bayerische Motoren Werke AG    BMWG   DE0005190003

BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG

(BMWG)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bayerische Motoren Werke : UK firms to cut investment by most in 10 years as Brexit drags on - BCC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/16/2019 | 07:20pm EDT
A hot air balloon rises into the early morning sky in front of the Canary Wharf financial district of London

LONDON (Reuters) - British companies look set to cut their investment by the most in 10 years in 2019 as the Brexit crisis drags on, weighing on future economic growth prospects, a survey showed on Monday.

Business investment - key for productivity and pay growth - was forecast to fall by 1.3% this year before growing by only 0.4% in 2020, the British Chambers of Commerce said.

The BCC nudged up its overall economic growth forecast for 2019 to 1.3%, reflecting a surge in stockpiling by companies before the original Brexit deadline in March.

But the employers group cut its forecast for growth in 2020 to 1.0% - down sharply from a previous estimate of 1.3% - before only a marginal pick-up to 1.2% in 2021.

BCC Director General Adam Marshall said companies were unable to press on with long-term plans because of the continued uncertainty about Brexit, which now has a deadline of Oct. 31.

"Businesses are putting resources into contingency plans, such as stockpiling, rather than investing in ventures that would positively contribute to long-term economic growth," Marshall said.

"This is simply not sustainable. Business communities expect the next prime minister to quickly find a sensible and pragmatic way forward to avoid a messy and disorderly Brexit."

Prime Minister Theresa May has stepped down as leader of the ruling Conservative Party and a contest to replace her is expected to conclude in July.

With Britain's relationship with the EU still unclear, some financial firms have set up operations in other EU countries and carmakers have reduced their expansion plans in Britain.

Business investment fell throughout 2018, the longest such run since the global financial crisis, before a pickup in early 2019, official figures have shown.

Finance minister Philip Hammond says he expects a recovery in business investment once a Brexit deal is done.

(Reporting by William Schomberg; editing by Stephen Addison)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE A
07:20pBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : UK firms to cut investment by most in 10 years as Bre..
RE
06/13European lithium projects gain attention amid push towards electric vehicles
RE
06/13BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AKTIENGESEL : Release according to Article 40, Section ..
EQ
06/13BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW affirms target to hike sales as China drives May ..
RE
06/11Alibaba's smart speaker to feature in Audi, Renault, Honda cars
RE
06/10BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : UK economy shrinks in April after car plants closed, ..
RE
06/10Car Makers Chart Future in China -- WSJ
DJ
06/08Auto Makers Raise Bets in China Despite Market Slowdown
DJ
06/06BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Opens $1 Billion Plant in Mexico as Tariffs Threa..
DJ
06/05Jaguar Land Rover's Turnaround Ends in China
DJ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 98 715 M
EBIT 2019 7 470 M
Net income 2019 5 661 M
Finance 2019 15 482 M
Yield 2019 5,16%
P/E ratio 2019 7,33
P/E ratio 2020 6,25
EV / Sales 2019 0,25x
EV / Sales 2020 0,23x
Capitalization 40 491 M
Chart BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG
Duration : Period :
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 77,5 €
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harald Krüger Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%45 096
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP9.11%191 718
VOLKSWAGEN1.67%79 799
DAIMLER AG3.29%56 165
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION6.61%47 800
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-1.61%44 624
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About