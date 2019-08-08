Log in
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG

BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG

(BMWG)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/08 05:59:13 am
62.305 EUR   -6.59%
05:56aCanada's Magna International trims 2019 sales forecast
RE
08/07Great Wall warns BMW joint venture faces uncertainties
RE
08/07Great Wall warns BMW joint venture faces uncertainties
RE
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Canada's Magna International trims 2019 sales forecast

0
08/08/2019 | 05:56am EDT

(Reuters) - Canada's Magna International Inc trimmed its sales forecast for the year on Thursday, as it expects a drop in vehicle production in North America and Europe due to weak global demand and the impact of U.S.-China trade tensions.

The North American automotive industry has been grappling with the fallout of the trade war, with several automakers already warning of higher costs as tariffs add billions of dollars in costs to vehicle production and assembly.

The auto parts maker said it now expects total sales of $38.9 billion to $41.1 billion, compared with its previous estimate of $39.1 billion to $41.3 billion.

The company - which assembles cars for BMW, Daimler and Jaguar Land Rover - also cut its forecast for light vehicle production volume in North America to 16.6 million from 16.7 million. For Europe, it was trimmed to 21.4 million from 21.5 million.

Net income attributable to Magna fell to $452 million, or $1.42 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $626 million, or $1.77 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.59 per share, while analyst were expecting $1.53, according to IBES Refintiv data.

Total sales fell to $10.13 billion from $10.28 billion.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Anil D'Silva)
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
DAIMLER AG 0.27% 43.385 Delayed Quote.-5.66%
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. 2.25% 64.41 Delayed Quote.3.24%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 98 789 M
EBIT 2019 7 309 M
Net income 2019 5 250 M
Finance 2019 16 982 M
Yield 2019 5,02%
P/E ratio 2019 7,80x
P/E ratio 2020 6,42x
EV / Sales2019 0,24x
EV / Sales2020 0,24x
Capitalization 40 279 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 74,75  €
Last Close Price 62,20  €
Spread / Highest target 89,7%
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harald Krüger Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%45 231
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP9.89%177 670
VOLKSWAGEN AG2.78%81 812
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY17.76%55 796
DAIMLER AG-5.66%51 839
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-9.41%42 367
