BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG

BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG

(BMWG)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Rheinmetall cuts sales forecast for automotive division

0
08/01/2019 | 04:25am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Chairman of Supervisory Board Ulrich Grillo, Franz Josef Jung and CEO Armin Papperger of Germany's Rheinmetall AG attend the shareholder meeting at a hotel in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's Rheinmetall on Thursday downgraded a forecast for its automotive division, saying it now expects sales in the business to fall 2% to 3% in 2019 compared with its previous forecast for them to stagnate or rise slightly.

The defence contractor and automotive parts maker company said it expected to post an operating margin of around 7% in the automotive sector - down from its previous prediction of around 8%, which it said had been based on the market recovering notably in the second half of the year.

"Although, as expected, Automotive is unable to distance itself entirely from the downward trend on global automotive markets, the Group remains on track for growth with respect to sales and earnings," said Armin Papperger, Rheinmetall Chief Executive Officer.

Rheinmetall said it expected annual group sales to rise organically and before currency effects by about 4% - at the lower end of its previous forecast for 4% to 6%.

Earlier on Thursday, the world's biggest steelmaker ArcelorMittal cut its forecast for global steel demand on Thursday, with a sharper reduction now envisaged in Europe due to a lean automotive market.

Rheinmetall was more upbeat about its defence division - which accounts for roughly half of its overall sales -, predicting sales would rise organically and before currency effects by around 11% - at the upper end of its previous estimate for 9% to 11%.

Shares in Rheinmetall were up 4.4% at 0721 GMT.

Carmaker BMW also on Thursday reiterated that it expected a significant decrease in group profit before tax in 2019. Rival Daimler has lowered its outlook as a global trade war hits consumer confidence and contributes to falling demand, particularly in China.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARCELORMITTAL 0.01% 14.526 Delayed Quote.-19.97%
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
DAIMLER AG -0.14% 46.85 Delayed Quote.2.15%
RHEINMETALL 4.26% 107.7 Delayed Quote.34.01%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 98 562 M
EBIT 2019 7 428 M
Net income 2019 5 540 M
Finance 2019 16 700 M
Yield 2019 4,76%
P/E ratio 2019 8,06x
P/E ratio 2020 6,82x
EV / Sales2019 0,27x
EV / Sales2020 0,27x
Capitalization 43 314 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 75,25  €
Last Close Price 66,93  €
Spread / Highest target 76,3%
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harald Krüger Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%48 207
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP13.66%186 588
VOLKSWAGEN AG8.65%85 854
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY20.60%57 346
DAIMLER AG2.15%56 330
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-3.20%44 879
