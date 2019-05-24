Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



24.05.2019 / 16:57

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Peter Last name(s): Schwarzenbauer

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI

YEH5ZCD6E441RHVHD759

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005190003

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 64.69 EUR 241811.22 EUR 64.70 EUR 38820.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 64.6914 EUR 280631.22 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2019-05-21; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Frankfurt Stock Exchange MIC: XFRA

