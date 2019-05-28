Log in
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG

(BMW)
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/28/2019 | 11:10am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.05.2019 / 17:08
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Wendt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
YEH5ZCD6E441RHVHD759 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005190003

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
63.789207 EUR 86625.74 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
63.789207 EUR 86625.74 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-05-27; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


28.05.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
Petuelring 130
80788 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.bmwgroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

51449  28.05.2019 


© EQS 2019
