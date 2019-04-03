Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bayerische Motoren Werke AG    BMW   DE0005190003

BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG

(BMW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bayerische Motoren Werke : Daimler, BMW to limit cooperation to affordable electric car in China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 03:44am EDT
89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Daimler and BMW are looking to limit their planned cooperation to jointly produce an affordable electric car in China, German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Wednesday.

Daimler and BMW declined to comment.

Last month, news reports said that BMW and Daimler are in talks to cooperate in developing vehicle platforms for electric cars in a step that could save each carmaker at least 7 billion euros ($7.85 billion).

Both companies have acknowledged cooperation talks, which include sharing engineering costs for driverless cars, but BMW and Daimler have repeatedly declined to comment on whether their cooperation could include entire vehicle platforms.

According to Sueddeutsche Zeitung Daimler and BMW are now planning a joint electric car in the price range between 27,500 and 32,500 euros, a price segment that offers the opportunity to open up a mass market for electric cars.

It is still unclear whether the project will actually be carried out and the two companies will launch a joint venture and share the capacity of a new plant in China, which could produce one million electric cars over a period of seven years, the paper said.

The plan has been met with criticism from some managers at BMW and Daimler, both of which also have cooperation plans with local Chinese partners, the paper said, adding that BMW is concerned that its brand could be diluted by a deal with Daimler.

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze, editing by Louise Heavens)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG 1.70% 72.57 Delayed Quote.0.78%
DAIMLER AG 1.06% 55.56 Delayed Quote.19.69%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE A
03:44aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Daimler, BMW to limit cooperation to affordable elect..
RE
04/02Apple, luxury brands drop prices in China on VAT cut
RE
04/02EUROPE : European stocks hit six-month high as automakers, insurers gain
RE
04/02Brexit leaves Ford at crossroads on long-term British plans
RE
04/02Brexit leaves Ford at crossroads on long-term British plans
RE
04/02BMW and Microsoft to Launch Manufacturing IoT Platform
DJ
04/02German new car registrations fell by 0.5 percent in March
RE
04/01BMW, Peugeot go ahead with UK plant shutdowns despite Brexit delay
RE
04/01Tesla boom lifts Norway's electric car sales to record market share
RE
04/01BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Global Deals Cool Amid Tensions
DJ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 99 355 M
EBIT 2019 8 690 M
Net income 2019 6 469 M
Finance 2019 17 400 M
Yield 2019 4,92%
P/E ratio 2019 7,12
P/E ratio 2020 6,94
EV / Sales 2019 0,29x
EV / Sales 2020 0,27x
Capitalization 46 361 M
Chart BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG
Duration : Period :
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 79,5 €
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harald Krüger Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.78%50 113
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP8.24%190 885
VOLKSWAGEN5.17%80 485
DAIMLER AG19.69%62 702
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION13.03%52 292
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD11.07%48 925
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About