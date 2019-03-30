Bayerische Motoren Werke : Global Deal-Making Gets Off to a Slow Start in 2019

By Cara Lombardo and Ben Dummett

Global political tension and slowing economies abroad are taking a bite out of mergers-and-acquisitions activity.

So far this year, companies world-wide have struck $913 billion of merger deals, down 17% from the same period in 2018, according to Dealogic.

The culprit: Europe and Asia, which have been buffeted by heightened political uncertainty and slowing economic growth.

In Europe, announced deal volume is down 60% to $144 billion as uncertainties over Britain's effort to disentangle itself from the European Union keep companies on the sidelines. Last month, the European Commission, an arm of the EU, cut its 2019 economic-growth forecast for the region to 1.5% from 1.9%. Germany's big auto makers, such as BMW AG, are facing slumping profits while Italy battles a recession and the yellow-vest protest movement in France threatens foreign investment in that country.

In Asia, the total is down 23% to $165 billion as the Trump administration's trade war with China takes a toll on the regional economy and discourages deal makers.

"What's going on beyond the United States is weighing on people's minds, " said Steven Baronoff, Bank of America Merrill Lynch's chairman of global M&A. Still, he said, companies are busy exploring deals in all regions -- and especially in the U.S.

Indeed, North America is a bright spot, as has often been the case in recent years, with deal volume up 2% in the period at $470 billion.

One particular pocket of strength is in the financial sector, which experienced a dearth of deal-making for the past several years in the wake of the financial crisis but is the fourth-busiest sector so far in 2019. Deals include BB&T Corp.'s $28.2 billion planned purchase of regional-banking rival SunTrust Banks Inc.

As they were last year, technology and health care are the two busiest sectors, with tie-ups including Fidelity National Information Services Inc.'s $35 billion agreement to buy payments processor Worldpay Inc. and Danaher Corp.'s $21.4 billion proposed takeover of General Electric Co.'s biotechnology business.

Another health-care deal -- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.'s $74 billion proposed acquisition of biotechnology concern Celgene Corp., the biggest deal so far this year -- likely survived a shareholder revolt. It ran into opposition from investors who believe the proposed marriage is too risky, including the traditionally quiet firm Wellington Management Co., but the companies are expected to prevail in a shareholder vote after gaining support from proxy-advisory firms.

Corporate advisers say opposition to the Celgene deal and others is prompting companies to think more about how to best communicate with their largest shareholders and anticipate pushback.

A handful of high-profile acquisitions that have soured recently also have given corporate boards more reason to act with caution. Kraft Heinz Co., the product of a $49 billion merger in 2015, in February booked a $15.4 billion write-down on its Kraft and Oscar Mayer brands after aggressive cost-cutting and increased marketing spending failed to keep profit margins from shrinking. And CVS Health Corp.'s nearly $70 billion purchase of health-insurer Aetna Inc., which closed in November, is off to a rocky start with CVS shares dropping sharply in recent months.

After a prolonged stretch of strong M&A activity since the financial crisis, deal makers are bracing for an eventual slowdown, though they disagree as to whether it will come this year.

"There is a general consensus that we are closer to a recession," said Michal Berkner, a London-based M&A lawyer at Cooley LLP.

Despite the obstacles, other forces are making it an attractive time to strike deals. The financing markets have rebounded after a year-end swoon, the Federal Reserve has indicated it has no plans to raise interest rates and the U.S. economy remains relatively strong. Conventional thinking also suggests companies will look to get deals done now, before Democrats have a chance to regain the White House and take a tougher stance on antitrust considerations.

Peter Weinberg, founding partner and chief executive of boutique investment bank Perella Weinberg Partners, says that despite the many factors complicating deals today, a lot of companies see standing still as riskier in a world in which technology and changing consumer tastes are upending nearly every industry.

"People aren't waiting for calm waters because calm waters are gone forever," he said.

