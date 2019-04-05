Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bayerische Motoren Werke AG    BMW   DE0005190003

BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG

(BMW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Top German carmakers charged with blocking clean emissions technology

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 10:38am EDT
FILE PHOTO: EU Competition Commissioner Vestager holds a news conference in Brussels

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - BMW, and Volkswagen face possible hefty fines after EU antitrust regulators on Friday charged the German carmakers and whistleblower Daimler with colluding to block the rollout of clean emissions technology.

In the latest pollution scandal to hit the auto industry, the European Commission said it had sent so-called statements of objections to the companies setting out the charges, nearly two years after carrying out dawn raids at their premises.

It said the collusion occurred between 2006 to 2014 and took place during technical meetings held by the "circle of five", namely BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen Group's VW, Audi and Porsche.

"Daimler, VW and BMW may have broken EU competition rules. As a result, European consumers may have been denied the opportunity to buy cars with the best available technology," European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

The EU focused on selective catalytic reduction systems, which reduce nitrogen oxides from diesel car emissions, and "Otto" particulate filters that reduce particulate matter emissions from petrol cars.

EU enforcers said their case was not related to other investigations into the use of illegal defeat devices to cheat emissions tests and possible violations of environmental laws.

Daimler, which alerted the collusion to the regulator, reiterated it did not expect to be fined as a result of its information.

Volkswagen said it would examine the EU accusations before making any further comment.

BMW said the EU was trying to equate permissible coordination of industry positions regarding the regulatory framework with unlawful cartel deals.

EU fines could go as high as 10 percent of a company's global turnover. Volkswagen shares were trading down 0.8 percent in late session trading, Daimler was 0.6 percent lower, while BMW was up 0.8 percent in a flat European auto index.

Bas Eickhout, a European Parliament lawmaker from the Green Party, said the carmakers' actions put a brake on innovation.

The Commission did not say why the companies might have wanted to block emissions cleaning technology, but new systems can often add to costs for both manufacturers and consumers.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, additional reporting by Thomas Seythal in Frankfurt; Editing by Gabriela Baczynska and Mark Potter)

By Foo Yun Chee
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG 0.74% 73.86 Delayed Quote.3.73%
DAIMLER AG -0.60% 55.85 Delayed Quote.22.46%
VOLKSWAGEN -1.03% 148.24 Delayed Quote.7.95%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE A
10:38aTop German carmakers charged with blocking clean emissions technology
RE
10:23aTop German carmakers charged with blocking clean emissions technology
RE
09:27aEU Says BMW, Daimler, VW May Have Colluded to Breach Antitrust Rules -- Updat..
DJ
06:31aEU Says BMW, Daimler, VW May Have Colluded to Breach Antitrust Rules
DJ
04/03BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Daimler, BMW to limit cooperation to affordable elect..
RE
04/02Apple, luxury brands drop prices in China on VAT cut
RE
04/02EUROPE : European stocks hit six-month high as automakers, insurers gain
RE
04/02Brexit leaves Ford at crossroads on long-term British plans
RE
04/02Brexit leaves Ford at crossroads on long-term British plans
RE
04/02BMW and Microsoft to Launch Manufacturing IoT Platform
DJ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 99 215 M
EBIT 2019 8 608 M
Net income 2019 6 443 M
Finance 2019 17 342 M
Yield 2019 4,78%
P/E ratio 2019 7,32
P/E ratio 2020 7,12
EV / Sales 2019 0,30x
EV / Sales 2020 0,28x
Capitalization 47 218 M
Chart BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG
Duration : Period :
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 78,4 €
Spread / Average Target 8,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harald Krüger Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG3.73%52 119
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP9.61%195 781
VOLKSWAGEN7.95%83 779
DAIMLER AG22.46%66 090
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION15.96%53 222
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD13.00%50 533
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About