Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Bayhorse Silver Inc    KXPLF   CA07278W1095

BAYHORSE SILVER INC (KXPLF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

IIROC Trade Halt - Bayhorse Silver Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 09:20pm CEST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2018) - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: 

Bayhorse Silver Inc.

TSX-V Symbol:

BHS

Reason:

At the Request of the Company - Pending News

Halt Time (ET)

15:14
   

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly listed company, usually in anticipation of a material news announcement by the company. Trading halts are issued based on the principle that all investors should have the same timely access to important company information. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

- 30 -

For further information: IIROC Inquiries 1-877-442-4322 (Option 3) - Please note that IIROC is not able to provide any additional information regarding a specific trading halt. Information is limited to general enquiries only.


© Newsfilecorp 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAYHORSE SILVER INC
09:20pIIROC Trade Halt - Bayhorse Silver Inc.
NE
09/13More High Grade Silver Channel Samples, Bayhorse Mine, Oregon, USA
NE
09/10Bayhorse Silver Inc. High Grade Silver Channel Samples, Bayhorse Mine, Oregon..
NE
08/27Bayhorse Silver Inc. Submits Underground Sample for Smelter Assessment and Me..
NE
08/20Bayhorse Silver Inc Receives ICP Results for Base Metals, Bayhorse Mine, Oreg..
NE
08/16Bayhorse Silver Inc. Sample Returns 2,270.5 Silver (73 oz/t Silver), and 1.2 ..
NE
08/01Bayhorse Silver Accesses Additional 1,500 feet of 1984 Historical Workings, B..
NE
07/26Bayhorse Silver Examining Underground Silver Zone, and Producing National Ins..
NE
07/17Bayhorse Silver Increases Unit Private Placement to 4,650,000 Units, Closes P..
NE
07/04Bayhorse Silver Increases 1,500,000 Unit Private Placement to 3,000,000 Units
NE
More news
Chart BAYHORSE SILVER INC
Duration : Period :
Bayhorse Silver Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Graeme James O'Neill President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rick Low Chief Financial Officer
John A. Cerenzia Independent Director
Corey Dean Klassen Independent Director
Clay M. Conway Independent Director & Senior Geologist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYHORSE SILVER INC-40.42%0
BHP BILLITON PLC1.78%114 891
BHP BILLITON LIMITED6.46%114 891
RIO TINTO-8.28%82 789
RIO TINTO LIMITED-3.50%82 789
ANGLO AMERICAN1.71%28 384
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.