Bayhorse Sells First Silver: Closes 2nd Tranche PP

March 11 2019 BHS2019-07

BAYHORSE SELLS FIRST SILVER ; CLOSES SECOND TRANCHE OF

FINANCING.

Bayhorse

Silver Inc., TSX-V: BHS ('Bayhorse' or the 'Company') has

completed the sale of 1,320 ounces of .9999 refined silver from the current

testing/refining program. As disclosed in

the Company's new release BHS2019-06, silver is available for future sales and

delivery.

The Company

made available for future sales and delivery the first 1,000 ounces of .9999

fine silver in 10 ounce bars, on a first come, first served basis from the

current test processing/refining program.

Within 24 hours of the news release, requests for silver totaled 1,320

ounces in 10 ounce rounds. The Company honored all requests for silver received

during that first 24 hour period.

Sale of the rounds, each 10 ounces (311 grams)

of .9999 fine silver at US$15.10 per ounce, generated gross proceeds of US$19,932..

The Company delivers high grade concentrate to Mineral

Solutions LLC, (Minerals), a Joint Venture between Irish Metals LLC and Liberty

Refiners LLC, of Coeur d Alene, Idaho where they use a non-smelter process for

final processing and refining.

The company plans to sell additional .9999 silver recovered

as a result of our ongoing testing and refining process and will announce

availabilities as they arise. The Incidental proceeds from sales generated during

the testing program will be netted against costs of production prior to

declaration of commercial production

Bayhorse CEO

Graeme O'Neill comments, 'Every Company looks forward to the time when the

first sale is made. We are very pleased to have taken this step. With the

cooperation of Minerals Solutions LLC, we have eliminated the need, and

associated costs, of shipping concentrate to overseas smelters. '

The analytical method used for the silver analysis consists

of 1 Assay Ton (AT) samples subjected to fire assay with gravimetric finish.

Subject to TSX-V Exchange

approval, the Company has closed a second tranche consisting of 1,100,000

Units, for gross proceeds of $110,000, of its previously announced non-brokered

private placement for up to 7,500,000 Units at $0.10 per Unit, and is extending the PP closing until April 15,

2019.

Each C$0.10 Unit consists of one (1) common share

and one (1) transferable common share purchase warrant, with each warrant

exercisable into one (1) common share of the Company at an exercise price of

$0.15 cents, exercisable for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The securities distributed under the placement are

subject to a four month hold.

In addition to any other

exemption available to the Company, participation in this non-brokered

financing is also open to all existing shareholders, even if not accredited

investors, under the 'existing shareholder' exemption of National

Instrument 45-106 as promulgated in Multilateral CSA notice 45-313 in

participating jurisdictions.

The funds raised are for

the purpose of optimizing the silver recovery from the upgrading, processing

and refining of silver mineralization delivered to Mineral Solutions LLC, of

Coeur d Alene, Idaho, (BHS2018-36) from the Bayhorse Silver Mine, as well as for

general and administrative costs.

Insiders of

the Company subscribed for 1,000,000 of the Units of the placement.

The Company

is not basing any decision to produce on a feasibility study of mineral

reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability, and also advises there

is an increased uncertainty and specific economic and technical risk of failure

with any production decision. These risks include, but are not limited to, a

drop in price of commodities produced, namely silver, copper, lead and zinc,

from the pricing used to make a production decision. Failure of grades of the

produced material to fall within the parameters used to make the production

decision and increase in mining costs due to changes within the mine during

development and mining procedures. There are also metallurgical recovery

changes that cannot be anticipated at the time of production.

This News Release

has been prepared on behalf of the Bayhorse Silver Inc. Board of Directors,

which accepts full responsibility for its contents. Dr. Stewart Jackson, PGeo.,

a Qualified Person and Consultant to the Company has prepared, supervised the

preparation of, and approved the technical content of this press release.

On Behalf of the Board.

Graeme O'Neill,

CEO

604-684-3394

Bayhorse Silver Inc., a junior

exploration company, has earned 100% interest in the historic Bayhorse Silver

Mine, Oregon, USA. The Company has an experienced management and technical team

with extensive exploration and mining expertise.

Neither the

TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is

defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for

the adequacy or accuracy of this release.