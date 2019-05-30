Bayhorse Silver : Amends Warrant Terms Of Private Placement

May 28, 2019 BHS2019-16

BAYHORSE AMENDS WARRANT TERMS

OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED FLOW-THROUGH PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Bayhorse

Silver Inc. BHS: TSX-V (the 'Company' or 'Bayhorse') announces that, subject to the approval of the

TSX Venture Exchange, it has amended the terms of the warrants to be issued with

its previously announced non-brokered

private placement to consist of 2,500,000 flow-through units at a price of $0.10

per unit for gross proceeds of $250,000 (the 'Flow-Through Units') and 3,500,000 non-flow units at a price of $0.075

per unit for gross proceeds of $262,500 (the 'Non-Flow Through Units'), to raise an aggregate of $512,500

(collectively, the 'Private Placement').

Each Flow-Through

Unit will now consist of one flow-through common share and one transferable

common share purchase warrant exercisable into one non-flow through common

share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.125 cents for a period of thirty

six months from the date of issuance and has eliminated the acceleration clause.

Each

Non-Flow Through Unit will consist of one common share and one transferable

common share purchase warrant exercisable into one common share of the Company

at an exercise price of $0.125 cents for a period of thirty six months from the

date of issuance and has eliminated the acceleration clause.

In

addition to any other exemption available to the Company, participation in the Private

Placement is also open to all existing shareholders, even if not accredited

investors, under the 'existing shareholder' exemption of National

Instrument 45-106 as promulgated in Multilateral CSA notice 45-313 in

participating jurisdictions.

Proceeds of the financing are to fund the upcoming exploration program

on the Company's newly acquired Brandywine gold/silver project, the Bayhorse

Silver Mine, and for general and administrative costs.

The terms

of the Private Placement are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture

Exchange.

On

Behalf of the Board.

Graeme

O'Neill, CEO

604-684-3394

Bayhorse

Silver Inc., a junior exploration company, has earned 100% interest in the

historic Bayhorse Silver Mine Oregon, USA. and has optioned the Brandywine,

precious metals rich, volcanogenic massive sulphide property located in BC,

Canada. The Company has an experienced management and technical team with

