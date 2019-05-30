Bayhorse Silver : Amends Warrant Terms Of Private Placement

May 28, 2019 BHS2019-16
BAYHORSE AMENDS WARRANT TERMS
OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED FLOW-THROUGH PRIVATE PLACEMENT
Bayhorse
Silver Inc. BHS: TSX-V (the 'Company' or 'Bayhorse') announces that, subject to the approval of the
TSX Venture Exchange, it has amended the terms of the warrants to be issued with
its previously announced non-brokered
private placement to consist of 2,500,000 flow-through units at a price of $0.10
per unit for gross proceeds of $250,000 (the 'Flow-Through Units') and 3,500,000 non-flow units at a price of $0.075
per unit for gross proceeds of $262,500 (the 'Non-Flow Through Units'), to raise an aggregate of $512,500
(collectively, the 'Private Placement').
Each Flow-Through
Unit will now consist of one flow-through common share and one transferable
common share purchase warrant exercisable into one non-flow through common
share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.125 cents for a period of thirty
six months from the date of issuance and has eliminated the acceleration clause.
Each
Non-Flow Through Unit will consist of one common share and one transferable
common share purchase warrant exercisable into one common share of the Company
at an exercise price of $0.125 cents for a period of thirty six months from the
date of issuance and has eliminated the acceleration clause.
In
addition to any other exemption available to the Company, participation in the Private
Placement is also open to all existing shareholders, even if not accredited
investors, under the 'existing shareholder' exemption of National
Instrument 45-106 as promulgated in Multilateral CSA notice 45-313 in
participating jurisdictions.
Proceeds of the financing are to fund the upcoming exploration program
on the Company's newly acquired Brandywine gold/silver project, the Bayhorse
Silver Mine, and for general and administrative costs.
The terms
of the Private Placement are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture
Exchange.
On
Behalf of the Board.
Graeme
O'Neill, CEO
604-684-3394
Bayhorse
Silver Inc., a junior exploration company, has earned 100% interest in the
historic Bayhorse Silver Mine Oregon, USA. and has optioned the Brandywine,
precious metals rich, volcanogenic massive sulphide property located in BC,
Canada. The Company has an experienced management and technical team with
