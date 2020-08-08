Bayhorse Silver : Close First Tranche Of Flow Through Financing

August 4, 2020 BHS2020-16

Bayhorse Silver Inc,

BHS: TSX-V (the 'Company' or 'Bayhorse') has closed the first tranche

of the its previously announced 5 million Unit Flow-Through Private Placement for

3,500,000 Units for gross proceeds of $420,000. Each Flow-Through Unit will

consist of one common share of the Company and one transferable common share

purchase warrant exercisable into one common share of the Company at

an exercise price of $0.20 cents

for two years from date of issuance.

In

addition to any other exemption available to the Company, participation in the

non-brokered financing is also open to all existing shareholders, even if not

accredited investors, under the 'existing shareholder' exemption of

National Instrument 45-106 as promulgated in Multilateral CSA notice 45-313 in

participating jurisdictions.

The funds

raised are for the purpose advancing the Company's Brandywine gold project 40 minutes north of Vancouver, BC.

Finder

fees may be payable on a portion of the financing not taken down by insiders

according to the policies of the TSX-V Exchange.

Graeme

O'Neill, a Director and Officer of the Company has subscribed for a total of 500,000

Units of the placement. He has funded a portion of his subscription through the

sale, both privately and through the facilities of the TSX-Venture Exchange of

140,000 shares of the Company.

Securities

issued under this placement will be subject to a four month plus a day hold

period from the date of issuance.

This

News Release has been prepared on behalf of the Bayhorse Silver Inc. Board of

Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents.

On Behalf of the Board,

Graeme O'Neill, CEO