Bayhorse Silver : Close First Tranche Of Flow Through Financing

Bayhorse Silver Inc,
BHS: TSX-V (the 'Company' or 'Bayhorse') has closed the first tranche
of the its previously announced 5 million Unit Flow-Through Private Placement for
3,500,000 Units for gross proceeds of $420,000. Each Flow-Through Unit will
consist of one common share of the Company and one transferable common share
purchase warrant exercisable into one common share of the Company at
an exercise price of $0.20 cents
for two years from date of issuance.
In
addition to any other exemption available to the Company, participation in the
non-brokered financing is also open to all existing shareholders, even if not
accredited investors, under the 'existing shareholder' exemption of
National Instrument 45-106 as promulgated in Multilateral CSA notice 45-313 in
participating jurisdictions.
The funds
raised are for the purpose advancing the Company's Brandywine gold project 40 minutes north of Vancouver, BC.
Finder
fees may be payable on a portion of the financing not taken down by insiders
according to the policies of the TSX-V Exchange.
Graeme
O'Neill, a Director and Officer of the Company has subscribed for a total of 500,000
Units of the placement. He has funded a portion of his subscription through the
sale, both privately and through the facilities of the TSX-Venture Exchange of
140,000 shares of the Company.
Securities
issued under this placement will be subject to a four month plus a day hold
period from the date of issuance.
This
News Release has been prepared on behalf of the Bayhorse Silver Inc. Board of
Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents.
On Behalf of the Board,
Graeme O'Neill, CEO
