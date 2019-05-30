Bayhorse Silver : Closes 1st Tranche of PP

May 29, 2019 BHS2019-17

BAYHORSE CLOSES FIRST

TRANCHE OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Bayhorse

Silver Inc. BHS: TSX-V (the 'Company' or 'Bayhorse') announces that, subject to the approval of the

TSX Venture Exchange, further to its news release issued May 28, 2019, it has closed

a first tranche of 1,300,000 non-flow-through Units ('Non-Flow Through Units') for gross proceeds of $97,500, of its

previously announced non-brokered

private placement.

Each

Non-Flow Through Unit consists of one common share and one transferable common

share purchase warrant exercisable into one common share of the Company at an

exercise price of $0.125 cents for a period of thirty six (36) months from the

date of issuance.

Proceeds of the financing are to fund the upcoming exploration program

on the Company's newly acquired Brandywine gold/silver project, the Bayhorse

Silver Mine, and for general and administrative costs.

On

Behalf of the Board.

Graeme

O'Neill, CEO

604-684-3394

Bayhorse

Silver Inc., a junior exploration company, has earned 100% interest in the

historic Bayhorse Silver Mine, Oregon, USA. and has optioned the Brandywine,

precious metals rich, volcanogenic massive sulphide property located in BC,

Canada. The Company has an experienced management and technical team with

extensive exploration and mining expertise.

