Bayhorse Silver : Closes 1st Tranche of PP

May 29, 2019 BHS2019-17
BAYHORSE CLOSES FIRST
TRANCHE OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PRIVATE PLACEMENT
Bayhorse
Silver Inc. BHS: TSX-V (the 'Company' or 'Bayhorse') announces that, subject to the approval of the
TSX Venture Exchange, further to its news release issued May 28, 2019, it has closed
a first tranche of 1,300,000 non-flow-through Units ('Non-Flow Through Units') for gross proceeds of $97,500, of its
previously announced non-brokered
private placement.
Each
Non-Flow Through Unit consists of one common share and one transferable common
share purchase warrant exercisable into one common share of the Company at an
exercise price of $0.125 cents for a period of thirty six (36) months from the
date of issuance.
Proceeds of the financing are to fund the upcoming exploration program
on the Company's newly acquired Brandywine gold/silver project, the Bayhorse
Silver Mine, and for general and administrative costs.
On
Behalf of the Board.
Graeme
O'Neill, CEO
604-684-3394
Bayhorse
Silver Inc., a junior exploration company, has earned 100% interest in the
historic Bayhorse Silver Mine, Oregon, USA. and has optioned the Brandywine,
precious metals rich, volcanogenic massive sulphide property located in BC,
Canada. The Company has an experienced management and technical team with
extensive exploration and mining expertise.
Neither
the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is
defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for
the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
