Bayhorse Silver : Closes First Tranche Of Financing

July 2, 2020 BHS2020-14

BAYHORSE CLOSES FIRST TRANCHE OF NON-FLOW-THROUGH FINANCING

Bayhorse Silver Inc,

BHS: TSX-V (the 'Company' or 'Bayhorse') has closed a first tranche of

2,806,562 Units of its previously announced 5 million non-flow through Unit

Private Placement for gross proceeds of $224,525. Each non-flow-through Unit

will consist of one common share at $0.08 cents per share and one transferable

common share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.18 cents for two years from

date of issuance.

In

addition to any other exemption available to the Company, participation in the

non-brokered financing is also open to all existing shareholders, even if not

accredited investors, under the 'existing shareholder' exemption of

National Instrument 45-106 as promulgated in Multilateral CSA notice 45-313 in

participating jurisdictions.

The funds

raised are for the purpose advancing the Company's Brandywine project and for optimizing the metallurgical work on

the silver recovery from the upgrading, processing and refining of silver

mineralization from the Bayhorse Silver Mine, Oregon, USA., as well as general

and administrative purposes.

Finder

fees may be payable on a portion of the financing not taken down by insiders

according to the policies of the TSX-V Exchange.

Graeme

O'Neill, a Director and Officer of the Company has subscribed for 1,750,000

Units of the placement. He has funded his subscription through the sale, both

privately and through the facilities of the TSX-Venture Exchange of 1,750,000

shares of the Company.

Securities

issued under this placement will be subject to a four month plus a day hold

period from the date of issuance.

This

News Release has been prepared on behalf of the Bayhorse Silver Inc. Board of

Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents.

On Behalf of the Board,

Graeme O'Neill, CEO

company@bayhorsesilver.com