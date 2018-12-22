Bayhorse Silver : Debenture Financing Closed

December 19, 2018 BHS2018-37

Bayhorse Silver Closes Debenture Financing.

Bayhorse Silver Inc. BHS: TSX-V (the 'Company' or

'Bayhorse')has closed the final tranche of its recent US Dollar 12% convertible

debenture financing for gross proceeds of US$370,000.

Graeme

O'Neill, an Officer and Director of the Company, has sold, in arranged sales

through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange, and in private

transactions, (gypsy swaps) 1,470,000 common shares of the Company, and has

subscribed for US$275,000 or 55 Debenture Units. In total, he has subscribed for US$450,000,

or 90 US$5,000 debenture units in the financing.

The 2018 Silver Environment

Bayhorse CEO Graeme O'Neill comments. 'The most

important issue the resource sector has been facing this past year is the significant

drop in the precious metals prices. The spot Silver price dropped from a high

of US$17.25 in late May to the low of US$13.93 in mid November, and investors fled from the precious metals space.

Of note is that Republic Metals, one of the world's largest silver refiners,

filed for Chapter 11 protection last month, a reflection of the malaise in the

precious metals sector. '

'The historic silver to gold ratio used by

investors to gauge the health of silver, has stayed stubbornly high at around

85 to 1 for the last five months. This ratio means that it takes 85 oz of

silver to buy 1 oz of gold. The ratio is reportedly the highest in 25 years,

affecting the confidence of every investor in silver. Additionally, the TSX

Venture Exchange Index, where the majority of Junior Miners/Explorers trade, is

hovering around 560, and has lost over 75% of its value from its last high, and

in our opinion reflects the lack of confidence in the exploration and mining

sectors of the market.'

Analyst Clive Maund, in his most recent

market comments, says, with caveats, the price of silver (and gold) is

ready for a rebound from the current lows.

This News Release has been prepared on behalf of

the Bayhorse Silver Inc. Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility

for its contents.