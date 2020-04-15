Bayhorse Silver : Increases Financing to 16 Million Units

Bayhorse Silver Inc. BHS: TSX-V (the 'Company' or 'Bayhorse') has, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, increased its previously announced non-brokered private placement for up to 10,000,000 Units at C$0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$500,000 to up to 16,000,000 Units at C$0.05 cents per Unit for gross proceeds of C$800,000.

Each C$0.05 Unit consists of one (1) common share, and one (1) transferable common share purchase warrant (a 'Warrant'). Each Warrant is exercisable into one (1) common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.10 cents, or, at the Warrant Holder's option, each 200 Warrants is exercisable into one (1) ounce of silver at an exercise price of C$20.00 per ounce (the 'Silver Option'). The Warrants are exercisable for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. The exercise of the Silver Option into silver is subject to the following conditions:

The Silver Option may only be exercised after the Company successfully mines and processes silver from the Bayhorse property prior to the maturity date of the Warrants, provided that the Company, at its sole discretion, delivers written notice to each Warrant holder that they shall have the right to receive payment in kind by delivery of physical ounces of silver; and The exercise of the Silver Option is subject to a minimum of five thousand (5,000) Warrants (25 ounces of silver).

In

addition to any other exemption available to the Company, participation in the

non-brokered financing is also open to all existing shareholders, even if not

accredited investors, under the 'existing shareholder' exemption of

National Instrument 45-106 as promulgated in Multilateral CSA notice 45-313 in

participating jurisdictions.

The funds

raised are for the purpose of optimizing the metallurgical work on the silver

recovery from the upgrading, processing and refining of silver mineralization

from the Bayhorse Silver Mine, Oregon, USA., as well as general and

administrative purposes.

Bayhorse CEO, Graeme O'Neill, comments, 'With the recent resurgence in

precious metals, we have seen increased interest in our current financing, so

have increased it to meet the subscriptions received. Precious Metal markets appear

to be reacting to a significant disconnect between the spot and the futures

price of both gold and silver. Spot gold traded today at US$1,742 vs the nearby

future price at US$1,785, and spot silver spot traded at US$15.74 with the

nearby future trading at US$16.45. Many analysts have been commenting on this disconnect

as a potential inability of future physical gold and silver to be delivered.'

The Company is not basing any decision to produce on a feasibility study

of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability and advises

there is an increased uncertainty and specific economic and technical risk of

failure with any production decision. These risks include, but are not limited

to, (i) a drop in price of commodities produced, namely silver, copper, lead

and zinc, from the pricing used to make a production decision; (ii) failure of

grades of the produced material to fall within the parameters used to make the

production decision; (iii) an increase in mining costs due to changes within

the mine during development and mining procedures; and (iv) metallurgical

recovery changes that cannot be anticipated at the time of production.

Finder

fees may be payable on a portion of the financing not taken down by insiders

according to the policies of the TSX-V.

Securities

issued under this placement will be subject to a four month and one day hold

period from the date of issuance.

This News Release has been prepared on behalf

of the Bayhorse Silver Inc. Board of Directors, which accepts full

responsibility for its contents.

On Behalf of the Board.

Graeme O'Neill, CEO