Bayhorse Silver : Increases Flow-Through Financing And Closes Final Tranche

August 6, 2020 BHS2020-18
Bayhorse Silver Inc, BHS: TSX-V (the 'Company' or 'Bayhorse') has, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, increased its previously
announced 5 million Unit Flow-Through Private Placement from 5,000,000 Units to
5,300,000 Units and closed the final tranche of 1,940,000 Units for gross
proceeds of $242,500. Each Flow-Through Unit will consist of one common share
of the Company and one transferable common share purchase warrant exercisable into one common share of the Company at
an exercise price of $0.20 cents for two years from date of issuance.
The funds raised
are for the purpose advancing the Company's readily accessible Brandywine, BC Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) High Grade Gold Project, close to Vancouver, BC.
Finder
fees may be payable on a portion of the financing not taken down by insiders
according to the policies of the TSX-V Exchange.
Rick
Low, an Officer of the Company has subscribed for a total of 100,000 Units of
the placement.
Securities
issued under this placement will be subject to a four month plus a day hold
period from the date of issuance.
This
News Release has been prepared on behalf of the Bayhorse Silver Inc. Board of
Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents.
On Behalf of the Board,
Graeme O'Neill, CEO
Disclaimer
Bayhorse Silver Inc. published this content on 08 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2020 16:23:10 UTC