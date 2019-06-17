Bayhorse Silver : Increases Previously Announced Flow Through Private Placement

June 17, 2019 BHS2019-18

BAYHORSE INCREASES

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED FLOW-THROUGH PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Bayhorse

Silver Inc. BHS: TSX-V (the 'Company' or 'Bayhorse') announces that, subject to the approval of the

TSX Venture Exchange, it has increased its previously announced non-brokered private placement to consist of 3,00,000

flow-through units at a price of $0.10 per unit for gross proceeds of $300,000 (the

'Flow-Through Units') and 4,000,000

non-flow units at a price of $0.075 per unit for gross proceeds of $300,000 (the

'Non-Flow Through Units'), to raise

an aggregate of $600,000 (collectively, the 'Private Placement').

Each Flow-Through

Unit consists of one flow-through common share and one transferable common

share purchase warrant exercisable into one non-flow through common share of

the Company at an exercise price of $0.125 cents for a period of thirty six

months from the date of issuance.

Each

Non-Flow Through Unit consists of one common share and one transferable common

share purchase warrant exercisable into one common share of the Company at an

exercise price of $0.125 cents for a period of thirty six months from the date

of issuance.

In

addition to any other exemption available to the Company, participation in the Private

Placement is also open to all existing shareholders, even if not accredited

investors, under the 'existing shareholder' exemption of National

Instrument 45-106 as promulgated in Multilateral CSA notice 45-313 in

participating jurisdictions.

Proceeds of the financing are to fund the upcoming exploration program

on the Company's newly acquired Brandywine gold/silver project, the Bayhorse

Silver Mine, and for general and administrative costs.

The

Company has granted 500,000 incentive stock options to

Officers, Directors, and Consultants to the Company, exercisable at C$0.10

cents that fully vest on the date of grant and have a term of five years.

On

Behalf of the Board.