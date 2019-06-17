Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Bayhorse Silver Inc    BHS   CA07278W1095

BAYHORSE SILVER INC

(BHS)
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 06/17 09:36:37 am
0.09 CAD   +20.00%
04:39pBAYHORSE SILVER : Increases Previously Announced Flow Through Private Placement
PU
05/30BAYHORSE SILVER : Closes 1st Tranche of PP
PU
05/30BAYHORSE SILVER : Amends Warrant Terms Of Private Placement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bayhorse Silver : Increases Previously Announced Flow Through Private Placement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/17/2019 | 04:39pm EDT

June 17, 2019 BHS2019-18

BAYHORSE INCREASES
PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED FLOW-THROUGH PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Bayhorse
Silver Inc. BHS: TSX-V (the 'Company' or 'Bayhorse') announces that, subject to the approval of the
TSX Venture Exchange, it has increased its previously announced non-brokered private placement to consist of 3,00,000
flow-through units at a price of $0.10 per unit for gross proceeds of $300,000 (the
'Flow-Through Units') and 4,000,000
non-flow units at a price of $0.075 per unit for gross proceeds of $300,000 (the
'Non-Flow Through Units'), to raise
an aggregate of $600,000 (collectively, the 'Private Placement').

Each Flow-Through
Unit consists of one flow-through common share and one transferable common
share purchase warrant exercisable into one non-flow through common share of
the Company at an exercise price of $0.125 cents for a period of thirty six
months from the date of issuance.

Each
Non-Flow Through Unit consists of one common share and one transferable common
share purchase warrant exercisable into one common share of the Company at an
exercise price of $0.125 cents for a period of thirty six months from the date
of issuance.

In
addition to any other exemption available to the Company, participation in the Private
Placement is also open to all existing shareholders, even if not accredited
investors, under the 'existing shareholder' exemption of National
Instrument 45-106 as promulgated in Multilateral CSA notice 45-313 in
participating jurisdictions.

Proceeds of the financing are to fund the upcoming exploration program
on the Company's newly acquired Brandywine gold/silver project, the Bayhorse
Silver Mine, and for general and administrative costs.

The
Company has granted 500,000 incentive stock options to
Officers, Directors, and Consultants to the Company, exercisable at C$0.10
cents that fully vest on the date of grant and have a term of five years.

On
Behalf of the Board.

Disclaimer

Bayhorse Silver Inc. published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 20:38:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAYHORSE SILVER INC
04:39pBAYHORSE SILVER : Increases Previously Announced Flow Through Private Placement
PU
05/30BAYHORSE SILVER : Closes 1st Tranche of PP
PU
05/30BAYHORSE SILVER : Amends Warrant Terms Of Private Placement
PU
05/23BAYHORSE SILVER : to Present Ore-Sorting Case Study at Mines and Technology Vanc..
AQ
05/23BAYHORSE SILVER : To Present Ore-Sorting Case Study At Mines& Technology Vancouv..
PU
05/02BAYHORSE SILVER : Appoints Mining Engineer, James Walker, BEng, MSc, CEng, as di..
PU
05/02Bayhorse Appoints Mining Engineer James Walker, B.Eng, MSC.CEng as Director
NE
04/24BAYHORSE SILVER : Selects GeoTech To Conduct a Helicopter-Borne VTEM Survey of i..
PU
04/24Bayhorse Selects Geotech LTD to Conduct a Helicopter-Borne VTEM Survey of Its..
NE
04/19BAYHORSE SILVER : Announces 7.5 Million Unit, Flow-Through, Non-Brokered Private..
AQ
More news
Chart BAYHORSE SILVER INC
Duration : Period :
Bayhorse Silver Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Graeme James O'Neill Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rick Low President & Chief Financial Officer
John A. Cerenzia Independent Director
Corey Dean Klassen Independent Director
Clay M. Conway Independent Director & Senior Geologist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYHORSE SILVER INC-25.00%0
BHP GROUP LTD17.73%123 200
BHP GROUP PLC15.65%123 200
RIO TINTO27.88%98 229
RIO TINTO LIMITED34.24%98 229
ANGLO AMERICAN20.75%34 068
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About