Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Bayhorse Silver Inc.    BHS   CA07278W1095

BAYHORSE SILVER INC.

(BHS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 07/13 11:51:48 am
0.12 CAD   +9.09%
12:21pBAYHORSE SILVER : Increases and Closes Non-Flow Through Finanacing
PU
12:11pBAYHORSE SILVER : Closes First Tranche Of Financing
PU
11:36aBAYHORSE SILVER : Extends Warrants
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bayhorse Silver : Increases and Closes Non-Flow Through Finanacing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/13/2020 | 12:21pm EDT

July 10, 2020 BHS2020-15

BAYHORSE INCREASES AND CLOSES
SECOND TRANCHE OF NON-FLOW-THROUGH FINANCING

Bayhorse Silver Inc,
BHS: TSX-V (the 'Company' or 'Bayhorse') has, due to substantial oversubscriptions,
and subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, has increased the non-flow-through
portion of its previously announced 5 million Unit Private Placement to 6,756,562
million Units and closed the second and final tranche of 3,950,000 Units for
gross proceeds of $316,000. Each non-flow-through Unit will consist of one
common share at $0.08 cents per share and one transferable common share
purchase warrant exercisable at $0.18 cents for two years from date of issuance.

In
addition to any other exemption available to the Company, participation in the
non-brokered financing is also open to all existing shareholders, even if not
accredited investors, under the 'existing shareholder' exemption of
National Instrument 45-106 as promulgated in Multilateral CSA notice 45-313 in
participating jurisdictions.

The funds
raised are for the purpose advancing the Company's Brandywine project and for optimizing the metallurgical work on
the silver recovery from the upgrading, processing and refining of silver
mineralization from the Bayhorse Silver Mine, Oregon, USA., as well as general
and administrative purposes.

Finder
fees may be payable on a portion of the financing not taken down by insiders
according to the policies of the TSX-V Exchange.

Graeme
O'Neill, a Director and Officer of the Company has subscribed for a total of 2,750,000
Units of the placement. As prior announced in news release BHS2020-14, he has
funded his subscription through the sale, both privately and through the
facilities of the TSX-Venture Exchange of 1,750,000 shares of the Company.

Securities
issued under this placement will be subject to a four month plus a day hold
period from the date of issuance.

This
News Release has been prepared on behalf of the Bayhorse Silver Inc. Board of
Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents.

On Behalf of the Board,

Graeme O'Neill, CEO

company@bayhorsesilver.com

1-866-399-6539

Disclaimer

Bayhorse Silver Inc. published this content on 13 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2020 16:20:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BAYHORSE SILVER INC.
12:21pBAYHORSE SILVER : Increases and Closes Non-Flow Through Finanacing
PU
12:11pBAYHORSE SILVER : Closes First Tranche Of Financing
PU
11:36aBAYHORSE SILVER : Extends Warrants
PU
06/23BAYHORSE SILVER : Metallurgical Testing Achieves 86.7% Silver Recovery
AQ
06/22BAYHORSE SILVER : Metallurgical Testing Achieves 86.7% Silver Recovery.
PU
06/18BAYHORSE SILVER : Mobilizes For Its Brandywine Gold-Silver Volcanogenic Massive ..
AQ
06/17BAYHORSE SILVER : Mobilizes For Its Brandywine Gold-Silver Volcanogenic Massive ..
PU
06/17Bayhorse Silver Mobilizes for Its Brandywine Gold-Silver Volcanogenic Massive..
NE
04/16Bayhorse Closes Final Tranche of 18 Million Unit Non-Brokered Private Placeme..
NE
04/15BAYHORSE SILVER : Increases Financing to 16 Million Units
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -1,90 M -1,40 M -1,40 M
Net Debt 2019 2,71 M 1,99 M 1,99 M
P/E ratio 2019 -5,10x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 14,1 M 10,4 M 10,4 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,3%
Chart BAYHORSE SILVER INC.
Duration : Period :
Bayhorse Silver Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Graeme James O'Neill Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rick Low President & Chief Financial Officer
John A. Cerenzia Independent Director
Corey Dean Klassen Independent Director
James Walker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYHORSE SILVER INC.4.76%10
BHP GROUP-5.01%118 551
RIO TINTO PLC2.51%97 945
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-11.41%30 037
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.5.40%18 891
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC33.81%9 539
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group