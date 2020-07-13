Bayhorse Silver : Increases and Closes Non-Flow Through Finanacing

July 10, 2020 BHS2020-15

BAYHORSE INCREASES AND CLOSES

SECOND TRANCHE OF NON-FLOW-THROUGH FINANCING

Bayhorse Silver Inc,

BHS: TSX-V (the 'Company' or 'Bayhorse') has, due to substantial oversubscriptions,

and subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, has increased the non-flow-through

portion of its previously announced 5 million Unit Private Placement to 6,756,562

million Units and closed the second and final tranche of 3,950,000 Units for

gross proceeds of $316,000. Each non-flow-through Unit will consist of one

common share at $0.08 cents per share and one transferable common share

purchase warrant exercisable at $0.18 cents for two years from date of issuance.

In

addition to any other exemption available to the Company, participation in the

non-brokered financing is also open to all existing shareholders, even if not

accredited investors, under the 'existing shareholder' exemption of

National Instrument 45-106 as promulgated in Multilateral CSA notice 45-313 in

participating jurisdictions.

The funds

raised are for the purpose advancing the Company's Brandywine project and for optimizing the metallurgical work on

the silver recovery from the upgrading, processing and refining of silver

mineralization from the Bayhorse Silver Mine, Oregon, USA., as well as general

and administrative purposes.

Finder

fees may be payable on a portion of the financing not taken down by insiders

according to the policies of the TSX-V Exchange.

Graeme

O'Neill, a Director and Officer of the Company has subscribed for a total of 2,750,000

Units of the placement. As prior announced in news release BHS2020-14, he has

funded his subscription through the sale, both privately and through the

facilities of the TSX-Venture Exchange of 1,750,000 shares of the Company.

Securities

issued under this placement will be subject to a four month plus a day hold

period from the date of issuance.

This

News Release has been prepared on behalf of the Bayhorse Silver Inc. Board of

Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents.

On Behalf of the Board,

Graeme O'Neill, CEO

