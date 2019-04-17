Bayhorse Silver : Select Brandywine Sample of 1 g/t Gold. 7.5 Million Non- Brokered Flow-Through Private Placement

Bayhorse

Silver Inc. BHS: TSX-V (the 'Company' or 'Bayhorse')

announces, subject to TSX-V Exchange approval, a non-brokered flow-through private

placement for up to 7,500,000 Units at $0.125 per Unit for gross proceeds of $937,500.

Each $0.125

Unit will consist of one (1) flow-through common share and one (1) transferable

common share purchase warrant, with each warrant exercisable into one (1)

common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 cents, exercisable

for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

In

addition to any other exemption available to the Company, participation in the

non-brokered financing is also open to all existing shareholders, even if not

accredited investors, under the 'existing shareholder' exemption of

National Instrument 45-106 as promulgated in Multilateral CSA notice 45-313 in

participating jurisdictions.

Proceeds of the financing are to fund the upcoming exploration program

on the Company's newly acquire Brandywine gold/silver project.

An airborne VTEM survey is

planned for a nine square kilometer area covering the past historic gold and

silver and base metal mining area on the property, as well as the gold and

silver bearing massive sulphide exploration target identified by historic geochemical

soil sampling and magnetic survey, as disclosed in the Company's news release, BHS2019-08.

The VTEM survey will identify

targets for a drill program to test the massive sulphide zone at depth.

The readily accessible, 1,432

hectare, brownfield Brandywine deposit has undergone several exploration phases

including bulk tonnage shipments to smelters, extensive drilling, and extensive

geochemical and geophysical studies. (2018

Brandywine Minfile Report)

A recent grab sample taken from

the recently exposed massive sulphide outcrop, 100 meters south of the Placer

Dome's 1989 gold and silver soil sampling grid, assayed 1 g/t gold and 45 g/t

silver. Grab samples are select samples and are not

necessarily representative of the mineralization on the property

The analytical method used for the silver analysis

consists of 1 Assay Ton (AT) samples subjected to fire assay with gravimetric

finish. Assays were conducted by Christopherson Umpire Assayers of Osburn,

Idaho

The Brandywine deposit

conceptually falls within a class of high gold-silver volcanogenic massive

sulphide deposits that include the Eskay Creek deposit of northern British

Columbia; the Green's

Creek deposit on Admiralty Island near Juneau, Alaska; the Bawdwin deposit in Myanmar;

and the Rosebery deposit of Tasmania. This family of deposits is

particularly silver and lead rich with

important gold, zinc, copper and other metal values.

The most definitive indications of the nature of the mineralization on the

property are two reported smelter shipments as follows:

A 50 ton bulk sample in 1967 grading 83.1 g/t gold,

354 g/t silver, 9.9% lead, 7.4% zinc, 0.30% copper per ton to East Helena,

Montana, smelter from the Silver Tunnel and Main Zone (Melling, 1994,

Walus2011) A 500 ton sample grading 14.2% lead, 12.5%zinc, 339

g/t silver, and 2.57 g/t gold per ton to the Cominco Smelter in Trail in 1977

(Walus, 2011, Melling, 1994).

The Company

advises that the information is of a historic nature. Historic production

estimates and grades reported have not been verified. A qualified person has

not done sufficient work to verify the

historical estimates nor classify the historic estimates as current mineral resources

or mineral reserves, and the Company is not treating the historical estimates

as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

