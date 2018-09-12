Bayport International Holdings, Inc. Provides Update On Revenue Generation Across Cannabis Tech Platforms

Money TV Host Don Baillargeon to Interview Bayport

Colorado Springs, CO, Sept. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Bayport International Holdings, Inc. (“the Company” or “Bayport”), a holding company active within the cannabis technology industry, is pleased to announce further details on the Company’s revenue generation initiatives.

Bayport has been actively engaged in talks with ad placement companies over the past few months. Management is happy to report that they are in final discussions with a particular placement company to assist with building out a robust advertising strategy across the Company’s cannabis tech platforms.

This is a major step for the company because it effectively puts Bayport on track to begin stable revenue generation and growth. Management has been receiving inquiries from other companies on potential advertising opportunities. With interest continuing to build, Bayport decided to team up with an ad placement company to effectively manage all the requests. This will help ensure greater efficiency and management of the revenue piece of the business.

We will provide further updates to our shareholders as further deals are finalized and revenue is officially beginning to be generated on a regular basis.

Bayport is scheduled to be interviewed for the financial market TV Series, Money TV with Don Baillargeon this Thursday and the episode will appear online early Friday morning EST and can be viewed on the Money TV website http://moneytv.net. Bayport plans to talk more about the advertising side of their business plan and the agreement with iHub as well as other recent and upcoming developments for the Company.

About Money TV and Host Don Baillargeon

Don Baillargeon is a broadcast industry veteran of more than 30 years, running corporate radio stations at age 27 and having personally owned and operated KCHT-FM in California. He was the co-founder of one of the largest Advertising Agencies in central California.

Don is the Founder, Executive Producer and Anchor of MoneyTV, an internationally-syndicated weekly business television program reaching more than 180 million TV households globally. MoneyTV debuted in 1996, recently began its 22nd year on television and produced and broadcasted its 1,000th original episode in 2017.

About Bayport International Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: BAYP):

Bayport International Holdings, Inc. is a holding company active within the cannabis technology industry. Through its Weedwiser.com and Ecannago.com digital platforms, the company seeks to be a leader in the emerging cannabis technology industry. Furthermore, the company is currently evaluating acquisitions within the industry.

Learn more about the company by visiting http://www.weedwiser.com , www.ecannago.com and www.baypcanna.com .

Safe Harbor

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Bayport International Holdings, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Bayport International Holding's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Bayport International Holding's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

