Bayside Corp : Bayside Files Financials, Quarterly and Annual Reports and Issues Second Quarter 2018 Business Update

WESTON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2018 / Bayside Corporation (OTC PINK: BYSD; "Bayside or the "Company"), today is pleased to announce that the Company has filed its financials and disclosure reports for the period ended June 30, 2016 - June 30, 2018 on OTCMarkets and provided a management update on its business and mission to turn Bayside into a leading blockchain infrastructure provider.

To view the Company's disclosures, click here.

"The past seven months have been focused on forging a better relationship with our shareholders and improving our corporate governance, while embarking on a new business initiative to install and operate Bayside Blockchain branded Cryptocurrency/ Bitcoin ATMs (BTMs or CTMs) which facilitate the buying and selling of Bitcoin for cash. As of today, we have installed 8 CTMs across 5 states. We held our first shareholder meeting in years this past June, got current with our regulatory disclosure filings with OTC markets, and will soon be announcing some other exciting projects," commented Justin Frankel, Chief Executive Officer of Bayside.

With these milestones achieved, the Company is now focused on growing their network of CTMs and providing additional functionality for customers. This includes expanding the number and location of Bayside Blockchain branded CTMs starting in Q4 2018. Frankel added, "When we joined Bayside, we promised to make significant changes in the Company's business focus and how it communicates with its shareholders and the investing public. We are very proud of the progress we have made thus far, and remain committed to growing the blockchain ecosystem by investing directly in technology and infrastructure that fuels mass market adoption. We are constantly working to grow our network of CTMs and to deliver a better experience for our customers and shareholders. The best is yet to come with new technology initiatives and expansion plans that we look forward to sharing when we can."

About Bayside Corp

Bayside Corp. is an American corporation that trades publicly under the symbol 'BYSD'. At Bayside Corp., we believe that emerging technologies will create new opportunities for generations to come. Crypto-assets and blockchain technology will fundamentally impact a broad range of industries such as financial services, digital rights management, and computer processing and programming, along with many others. Our goal is to become the premier provider of infrastructure in this new and exciting industry. For additional information on the Company visit our website at: http://www.baysidecorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain projections and other forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such projections or statement reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. No assurances can be given, however, that these events will occur or that such projections will be achieved and that actual results could differ materially from those projected. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those projected are decreases in oil and gas prices or decreases in oil and gas production. The company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed herein. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, government regulation, taxation, spending, competition, general economic conditions and other risk factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied in the forward-looking statements.

