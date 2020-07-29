Baytex Energy : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial and Operting Results 0 07/29/2020 | 05:46pm EDT Send by mail :

BAYTEX ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS CALGARY, ALBERTA (July 29, 2020) - Baytex Energy Corp. ("Baytex")(TSX, NYSE: BTE) reports its operating and financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 (all amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted). "During the second quarter we took decisive steps to adjust our business model in the face of extremely volatile crude oil markets. We are now starting to benefit from the actions we have taken as we generated positive free cash flow during the quarter and maintained approximately $300 million of financial liquidity. We restarted approximately 80% of the previously announced shut-in volumes, which we expect will positively impact our adjusted funds flow for the remainder of the year," commented Ed LaFehr, President and Chief Executive Officer. Q2 2020 Highlights Generated production of 72,508 boe/d (81% oil and NGL), consistent with our previously announced guidance range for the second quarter of 72,000 to 73,000 boe/d.

Delivered adjusted funds flow of $18 million ($0.03 per basic share).

Realized an operating netback (inclusive of realized financial derivatives gain) of $8.02/boe.

Reduced net debt by $57 million as the Canadian dollar strengthened relative to the U.S. dollar and we generated positive free cash flow of $6 million.

Maintained undrawn credit capacity of $363 million and liquidity, net of working capital, of approximately $300 million.

Achieved a 15% reduction in our GHG emissions intensity in 2019 and remain committed to our 30% target by the end of 2021. 2020 Outlook We continue to forecast annual capital spending of $260 to $290 million, an approximate 50% reduction from our original plan of $500 to $575 million. With this revised capital program, we suspended drilling operations in Canada and moderated the pace of activity in the Eagle Ford. We previously announced voluntary production shut-ins of approximately 25,000 boe/d. These volumes remained off-line for April and May. As operating netbacks improved in June, we initiated plans to bring approximately 80% of these volumes back on-line. At current commodity prices, the resumption of production from these previously shut-in barrels is expected to have a positive impact on our adjusted funds flow and improve our financial liquidity. For the second half of 2020, we currently project about 5,000 boe/d of heavy oil production to remain shut-in. On June 25, we revised our production guidance range for 2020 to 78,000 to 82,000 boe/d, from 70,000 to 74,000 boe/d previously, taking into account the production brought back on-line. Should operating netbacks change, we have the ability to shut-in additional volumes or restart wells in short order. We remain intensely focused on driving further efficiencies to capture or sustain cost reductions identified during this downturn, while protecting the health and safety of our personnel. Baytex Energy Corp. Press Release - July 29, 2020 Page 2 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 FINANCIAL (thousands of Canadian dollars, except per common share amounts) Petroleum and natural gas sales $ 152,689 $ 336,614 $ 482,000 $ 489,303 $ 935,424 Adjusted funds flow (1) 17,887 132,935 236,130 150,822 456,900 Per share - basic 0.03 0.24 0.42 0.27 0.82 Per share - diluted 0.03 0.24 0.42 0.27 0.82 Net income (loss) (138,463) (2,498,217) 78,826 (2,636,680) 90,162 Per share - basic (0.25) (4.46) 0.14 (4.71) 0.16 Per share - diluted (0.25) (4.46) 0.14 (4.71) 0.16 Capital Expenditures Exploration and development expenditures (1) $ 9,852 $ 176,777 $ 106,246 $ 186,629 $ 260,089 Acquisitions, net of divestitures (11) (40) 1,647 (51) 1,647 Total oil and natural gas capital expenditures $ 9,841 $ 176,737 $ 107,893 $ 186,578 $ 261,736 Net Debt Bank loan (2) $ 704,135 $ 678,740 $ 414,691 $ 704,135 $ 414,691 Long-term notes (2) 1,225,395 1,270,800 1,543,645 1,225,395 1,543,645 Long-term debt 1,929,530 1,949,540 1,958,336 1,929,530 1,958,336 Working capital deficiency 65,423 102,077 70,350 65,423 70,350 Net debt (1) $ 1,994,953 $ 2,051,617 $ 2,028,686 $ 1,994,953 $ 2,028,686 Shares Outstanding - basic (thousands) Weighted average 560,512 559,804 556,599 560,158 556,022 End of period 560,545 560,483 556,798 560,545 556,798 BENCHMARK PRICES Crude oil WTI (US$/bbl) $ 27.85 $ 46.17 $ 59.81 $ 37.01 $ 57.36 MEH oil (US$/bbl) 26.40 49.54 66.37 37.97 63.42 MEH oil differential to WTI (US$/bbl) (1.45) 3.37 6.56 0.96 6.06 Edmonton par ($/bbl) 29.85 51.43 73.84 40.64 70.19 Edmonton par differential to WTI (US$/bbl) (6.31) (7.92) (4.61) (7.24) (4.72) WCS heavy oil ($/bbl) 22.70 34.48 65.73 28.68 61.17 WCS differential to WTI (US$/bbl) (11.47) (20.53) (10.68) (16.00) (11.48) Natural gas NYMEX (US$/mmbtu) $ 1.72 $ 1.95 $ 2.64 $ 1.83 $ 2.89 AECO ($/mcf) 1.91 2.14 1.17 2.03 1.56 CAD/USD average exchange rate 1.3860 1.3445 1.3376 1.3653 1.3334 Baytex Energy Corp. Press Release - July 29, 2020 Page 3 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 OPERATING Daily Production Light oil and condensate (bbl/d) 38,951 45,717 42,585 42,333 43,809 Heavy oil (bbl/d) 11,832 28,854 27,320 20,343 27,107 NGL (bbl/d) 7,634 7,822 10,986 7,728 11,356 Total liquids (bbl/d) 58,417 82,393 80,891 70,404 82,272 Natural gas (mcf/d) 84,546 96,356 105,065 90,451 104,874 Oil equivalent (boe/d @ 6:1) (3) 72,508 98,452 98,402 85,479 99,751 Netback (thousands of Canadian dollars) Total sales, net of blending and other expense (4) $ 147,229 $ 315,257 $ 461,110 $ 462,486 $ 897,746 Royalties (29,156) (56,720) (86,617) (85,876) (167,942) Operating expense (73,680) (104,470) (100,474) (178,150) (200,766) Transportation expense (5,031) (10,342) (11,869) (15,373) (25,199) Operating netback (1) $ 39,362 $ 143,725 $ 262,150 $ 183,087 $ 503,839 General and administrative (7,438) (9,775) (11,506) (17,213) (25,642) Cash financing and interest (27,387) (28,535) (28,092) (55,922) (56,276) Realized financial derivatives gain 13,624 26,850 12,993 40,474 31,807 Other (5) (274) 670 585 396 3,172 Adjusted funds flow (1) $ 17,887 $ 132,935 $ 236,130 $ 150,822 $ 456,900 Netback (per boe) Total sales, net of blending and other expense (4) $ 22.31 $ 35.19 $ 51.49 $ 29.73 $ 49.72 Royalties (4.42) (6.33) (9.67) (5.52) (9.30) Operating expense (11.17) (11.66) (11.22) (11.45) (11.12) Transportation expense (0.76) (1.15) (1.33) (0.99) (1.40) Operating netback (1) $ 5.96 $ 16.05 $ 29.27 $ 11.77 $ 27.90 General and administrative (1.13) (1.09) (1.28) (1.11) (1.42) Cash financing and interest (4.15) (3.19) (3.14) (3.59) (3.12) Realized financial derivatives gain 2.06 3.00 1.45 2.60 1.76 Other (5) (0.03) 0.07 0.07 0.02 0.19 Adjusted funds flow (1) $ 2.71 $ 14.84 $ 26.37 $ 9.69 $ 25.31 Notes: The terms "adjusted funds flow", "exploration and development expenditures", "net debt" and "operating netback" do not have any standardized meaning as prescribed by Canadian Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies where similar terminology is used. See the advisory on non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release. Principal amount of instruments. The carrying amount of debt issue costs associated with the bank loan and long-term notes are excluded on the basis that these amounts have been paid by Baytex and do not represent an additional source of capital or repayment obligations. Barrel of oil equivalent ("boe") amounts have been calculated using a conversion rate of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil. The use of boe amounts may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Realized heavy oil prices are calculated based on sales dollars, net of blending and other expense. We include the cost of blending diluent in our realized heavy oil sales price in order to compare the realized pricing on our produced volumes to the WCS benchmark. Other is comprised of realized foreign exchange gain or loss, other income or expense, and current income tax expense or recovery. Refer to the Q2/2020 MD&A for further information on these amounts. Baytex Energy Corp. Press Release - July 29, 2020 Page 4 Q2/2020 Results During the second quarter we took decisive steps to adjust our business plan in the face of extremely volatile crude oil markets. In addition to voluntarily shutting-in production, we suspended drilling operations in Canada and moderated our pace of activity in the Eagle Ford. As a result, exploration and development spending totaled a modest $10 million during the second quarter. Production during the second quarter averaged 72,508 boe/d (81% oil and NGL), as compared to 98,452 boe/d (83% oil and NGL) in Q1/2020. Production in Canada averaged 37,691 boe/d (83% oil and NGL), as compared to 62,262 boe/d in Q1/2020, while production in the Eagle Ford averaged 34,817 boe/d (77% oil and NGL), as compared to 36,190 boe/d in Q1/2020. Our second quarter production was reduced by approximately 20,000 boe/d due to the voluntary shut-ins. We delivered adjusted funds flow of $18 million ($0.03 per basic share) in Q2/2020 and generated an operating netback of $5.96/boe ($8.02/boe inclusive of realized financial derivatives gain). The Eagle Ford generated an operating netback of $10.05/boe and our Canadian operations generated an operating netback of $2.19/boe. We continue to emphasize cost reductions across all facets of our organization. We have identified approximately $98 million of cost reductions for 2020 (operating, transportation and general & administrative expenses). During the second quarter, our operating expense of $11.17/boe compared favorably to $11.66/boe in Q1/2020 as we strive to mitigate the costs associated with our field operations. In addition, we realized an approximate 35% reduction in our per boe transportation expense due to reduced volumes. General and administrative expense totaled $7.4 million ($1.13/boe) in Q2/2020, down from $9.8 million ($1.09/boe) in Q1/2020 as we implemented reductions to salaries and annual retainers and benefited from the Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy. Eagle Ford and Viking Light Oil In the Eagle Ford, strong well performance continued across our acreage position. In Q2/2020, we commenced production from 17 (4.6 net) wells. These wells were brought on-stream in April and generated an average 30-day initial production rate of approximately 1,550 boe/d per well. We expect to bring approximately 16 to 18 net wells on production in the Eagle Ford in 2020, down from our original guidance of 22 net wells. Production in the Viking averaged 19,717 boe/d (90% oil and NGL) during Q2/2020, as compared to 24,696 boe/d in Q1/2020. The quarterly impact of voluntary shut-ins in the Viking was approximately 2,000 boe/d. As operating netbacks improved in June, these volumes were brought back on-line. We suspended all drilling in the Viking, and as such, there was limited activity during the second quarter. In the first half of 2020, we invested $79 million on exploration and development in the Viking and commenced production from 83 (78.5 net) wells. Heavy Oil Our heavy oil assets at Peace River and Lloydminster produced a combined 13,082 boe/d (91% oil and NGL) during the second quarter, as compared to 31,211 boe/d in Q1/2020. The quarterly impact of voluntary shut-ins for heavy oil was approximately 17,000 boe/d. We suspended all heavy oil drilling, and as such, there was limited activity during the second quarter. In the first half of 2020, we invested $40 million on exploration and development and drilled 33 (33.0 net) wells. For the second half of 2020, we currently project about 5,000 boe/d of heavy oil production to remain shut-in. Pembina Area Duvernay Light Oil Production in the Pembina Duvernay averaged 717 boe/d (85% oil and NGL) during Q2/2020, as compared to 1,717 boe/d in Q1/2020. The quarterly impact of voluntary shut-ins for the Pembina Duvernay was approximately 1,000 boe/d. As operating netbacks improved in June, these volumes were brought back on-line. In Q1/2020, we drilled two wells in the core of our Pembina acreage, bringing total wells drilled to nine in this area. Completion activities, originally scheduled for Q2/2020 have been deferred. Baytex Energy Corp. Press Release - July 29, 2020 Page 5 Financial Liquidity Our credit facilities total approximately $1.1 billion and have a maturity date of April 2, 2024. These are not borrowing base facilities and do not require annual or semi-annual reviews. As of June 30, 2020, we had $363 million of undrawn capacity on our credit facilities, resulting in liquidity, net of working capital, of approximately $300 million. In addition, our first long-term note maturity of US$400 million is not until June 2024. Our net debt, which includes our bank loan, long-term notes and working capital, totaled $2.0 billion at June 30, 2020. Based on the forward strip(1), we expect to maintain our financial liquidity and remain onside with our financial covenants through 2021. Note: 2020 full year pricing assumptions: WTI - US$39/bbl; WCS differential - US$14/bbl; MSW differential - US$6/bbl, NYMEX Gas - US$1.90/mcf; AECO Gas -

$2.05/mcf and Exchange Rate (CAD/USD) - 1.36. 2021 full year pricing assumptions: WTI - US$41/bbl; WCS differential - US$15/bbl; MSW differential - US$7/bbl, NYMEX Gas - US$2.60/mcf; AECO Gas - $2.35/mcf and Exchange Rate (CAD/USD) - 1.36. Financial Covenants The following table summarizes the financial covenants applicable to the credit facilities and Baytex's compliance therewith as at June 30, 2020. Covenant Description Position as at June 30, 2020 Covenant Senior Secured Debt(1) to Bank EBITDA(2) (Maximum Ratio) 1.0:1.0 3.5:1.0 Interest Coverage(3) (Minimum Ratio) 6.6:1.0 2.0:1.0 Notes: Senior Secured Debt is defined as the principal amount of the credit facilities and other secured obligations identified in the credit agreement. As at June 30, 2020, the Company's Senior Secured Debt totaled $719.9 million which includes $704.1 million of principal amounts outstanding and $15.8 million of letters of credit. Bank EBITDA is calculated based on terms and definitions set out in the credit agreement which adjusts net income or loss for financing and interest expense, income tax, non-recurring losses, certain specific unrealized and non-cash transactions (including depletion, depreciation, exploration and evaluation expense, impairment, deferred income tax expense or recovery, unrealized gains and losses on financial derivatives and foreign exchange and share-based compensation) and is calculated based on a trailing twelve month basis including the impact of material acquisitions as if they had occurred at the beginning of the twelve month period. Bank EBITDA for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020 was $704.4 million. Interest coverage is computed as the ratio of Bank EBITDA to financing and interest expense, excluding accretion of debt issue costs and asset retirement obligations, and is calculated on a trailing twelve month basis. Financing and interest expense, excluding accretion of debt issue costs and asset retirement obligations, for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020 was $106.5 million. Risk Management To manage commodity price movements, we utilize various financial derivative contracts and crude-by-rail to reduce the volatility of our adjusted funds flow. The following table summarizes our crude oil hedges in place. Q3/2020 Q4/2020 2021 WTI Fixed Hedges Volumes (bbl/d) 23,732 8,000 --- Fixed Price (US$/bbl) $36.41 $42.78 --- WTI 3-Way Option (1) Volumes (bbl/d) 24,500 24,500 5,000 Baytex Receives (2) (3) (4) WTI plus US$7.60 WTI plus US$7.60 US$45/bbl Total Volumes (bbl/d) 48,232 32,500 5,000 Notes: WTI 3-way options consist of a sold put, a bought put and a sold call. Baytex's average sold put, bought put and sold call for Q3/2020 and Q4/2020 are US$50.44/bbl, US$58.04/bbl and US$63.06/bbl, respectively. Baytex's average sold put, bought put and sold call for 2021 are US$35/bbl, US$45/bbl and

US$55/bbl, respectively. For Q3/2020 and Q4/2020, Baytex receives WTI plus US$7.60/bbl when WTI is at or below US$50.44/bbl; Baytex receives US$58.04/bbl when WTI is between US$50.44/bbl and US$58.04/bbl; Baytex receives WTI when WTI is between US$58.04/bbl and US$63.06/bbl; and Baytex receives US$63.06/bbl when WTI is above US$63.06/bbl. Baytex Energy Corp. Press Release - July 29, 2020 Page 6 For 2021, Baytex receives WTI plus US$10/bbl when WTI is at or below US$35/bbl; Baytex receives US$45/bbl when WTI is between US$35/bbl and US$45/bbl; Baytex receives WTI when WTI is between US$45/bbl and US$55/bbl; and Baytex receives US$55/bbl when WTI is above US$55/bbl. Based on the forward strip for the balance of 2020, Baytex will receive WTI plus US$7.60/bbl. Based on the forward strip for 2021, Baytex will receive US$45/bbl. For the remainder of 2020, we also have WTI-MSW basis differential swaps for 7,783 bbl/d of our light oil production in Canada at US$5.80/bbl and WCS differential hedges on 8,667 bbl/d at a WTI-WCS differential of US$14.57/bbl. Crude-by-rail is an integral part of our egress and marketing strategy for our heavy oil production. For Q2/2020, we delivered approximately 5,250 bbl/d of our heavy oil volumes to market by rail. A complete listing of our financial derivative contracts can be found in Note 17 to our Q2/2020 financial statements. Sustainability We are committed to managing the environmental and social impacts of our business and continual improvement is an important element of this commitment. In 2019, Baytex established for the first time a GHG emissions reduction target. Our objective is to reduce our corporate GHG emission intensity (tonnes of CO2 per boe) by 30% by 2021, relative to our 2018 baseline. In 2019, we made significant improvements in our emissions profile, achieving a 15% reduction in our GHG emissions intensity as we commissioned our Peace River gas plant in mid-2018 and progressed our Viking gas conservation project. We remain committed to achieving our 30% target by the end of 2021. 2020 Guidance There is no change to our guidance announced June 25, 2020. 2020 Guidance Exploration and development expenditures $260 - $290 million Production (boe/d) 78,000 - 82,000 Expenses: Royalty rate ~ 18.5% Operating $11.75 - $12.50/boe Transportation $0.95 - $1.05/boe General and administrative $38 million ($1.30/boe) Interest $112 million ($3.84/boe) Leasing expenditures $7 million Asset retirement obligations $10 million Additional Information Our condensed consolidated interim unaudited financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and the related Management's Discussion and Analysis of the operating and financial results can be accessed on our website at www.baytexenergy.com and will be available shortly through SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml. Conference Call Tomorrow 9:00 a.m. MDT (11:00 a.m. EDT) Baytex will host a conference call tomorrow, July 30, 2020, starting at 9:00am MDT (11:00am EDT). To participate, please dial toll free in North America 1-800-319-4610 or international 1-416-915-3239. Alternatively, to listen to the conference call online, please enter http://services.choruscall.ca/links/baytexq220200730.htmlin your web browser. An archived recording of the conference call will be available shortly after the event by accessing the webcast link above. The conference call will also be archived on the Baytex website at www.baytexenergy.com. Baytex Energy Corp. References herein to average 30-day initial production rates and other short-term production rates are useful in confirming the presence of hydrocarbons, however, such rates are not determinative of the rates at which such wells will commence production and decline thereafter and are not indicative of long term performance or of ultimate recovery. While encouraging, readers are cautioned not to place reliance on such rates in calculating aggregate production for us or the assets for which such rates are provided. A pressure transient analysis or well-test interpretation has not been carried out in respect of all wells. Accordingly, we caution that the test results should be considered to be preliminary. Throughout this news release, "oil and NGL" refers to heavy oil, bitumen, light and medium oil, tight oil, condensate and natural gas liquids ("NGL") product types as defined by NI 51-101. The following table shows Baytex's disaggregated production volumes for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. The NI 51-101 product types are included as follows: "Heavy Oil" - heavy oil and bitumen, "Light and Medium Oil" - light and medium oil, tight oil and condensate, "NGL" - natural gas liquids and "Natural Gas" - shale gas and conventional natural gas. Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Light Light and and Heavy Medium Natural Oil Heavy Medium Natural Oil Oil Oil NGL Gas Equivalent Oil Oil NGL Gas Equivalent (bbl/d) (bbl/d) (bbl/d) (Mcf/d) (boe/d) (bbl/d) (bbl/d) (bbl/d) (Mcf/d) (boe/d) Canada - Heavy Peace River 4,735 6 15 6,278 5,802 9,377 7 14 9,450 10,973 Lloydminster 7,098 10 - 1,039 7,281 10,966 14 - 1,160 11,174 Canada - Light Viking - 17,735 105 11,267 19,717 - 20,110 109 11,925 22,206 Duvernay - 430 176 670 717 - 680 348 1,381 1,258 Remaining Properties - 581 638 17,728 4,174 - 690 654 18,124 4,365 United States Eagle Ford - 20,189 6,701 47,564 34,817 - 20,832 6,603 48,410 35,503 Total 11,832 38,951 7,634 84,546 72,508 20,343 42,333 7,728 90,451 85,479 Baytex Energy Corp. Press Release - July 29, 2020 Page 9 Baytex Energy Corp. Baytex Energy Corp. is an oil and gas corporation based in Calgary, Alberta. Baytex Energy Corp. is an oil and gas corporation based in Calgary, Alberta. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. Approximately 83% of Baytex's production is weighted toward crude oil and natural gas liquids. Baytex's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BTE.

