BAYTEX ENERGY CORP.

(BTE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 05/07 04:00:00 pm
0.41 CAD   -3.53%
Baytex Reports Shareholder Meeting Results

05/07/2020 | 06:36pm EDT

CALGARY, Alberta, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baytex Energy Corp. (“Baytex”) (TSX, NYSE: BTE) reports that all matters presented for approval at the annual meeting of shareholders held today were approved.  A total of 197,784,694 common shares being 35.29% of Baytex’s issued and outstanding shares were represented at the meeting.

At the meeting, all of the nominees proposed as directors were duly elected. Results of the vote are set out below.

Name of Nominee Votes For
  # %
Mark R. Bly 165,423,477 95.85
Trudy M. Curran 164,527,859 95.33
Naveen Dargan 161,051,482 93.32
Don G. Hrap 165,567,164 95.93
Edward D. LaFehr 164,550,408 95.34
Jennifer A. Maki 165,841,160 96.09
Gregory K. Melchin 163,942,950 94.99
David L. Pearce 165,624,975 95.97

KPMG LLP was appointed as Baytex’s auditor until the next annual meeting of shareholders, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The result of the vote is as follows.

Votes For
# %
191,168,691 96.90
   

In addition, a non-binding advisory resolution with respect to Baytex’s approach to executive compensation was approved.  The result of the vote is as follows.

Votes For
# %
159,011,068 92.13

Baytex Energy Corp. is an oil and gas corporation based in Calgary, Alberta. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. Approximately 83% of Baytex’s production is weighted toward crude oil and natural gas liquids. Baytex's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BTE.

For further information about Baytex, please visit our website at www.baytexenergy.com or contact:

Brian Ector, Vice President, Capital Markets

Toll Free Number:  1-800-524-5521
Email: investor@baytexenergy.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
