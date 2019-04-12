BayWa AG: Capital increase at the level of BayWa r.e. renewable energy GmbH

Capital increase at the level of BayWa r.e. renewable energy GmbH
BayWa Aktiengesellschaft
Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Art. 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Munich, 12. April 2019
BayWa AG plans to facilitate the future growth of BayWa r.e. renewable energy GmbH,
a 100% subsidiary of BayWa AG, by way of a capital increase at the level of BayWa r.e. renewable energy GmbH involving a third party investor. BayWa AG is committed to remain majority shareholder of BayWa r.e. renewable energy GmbH.
