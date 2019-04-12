DGAP-Ad-hoc: BayWa AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

BayWa AG: Capital increase at the level of BayWa r.e. renewable energy GmbH



Capital increase at the level of BayWa r.e. renewable energy GmbH BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Art. 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Munich, 12. April 2019 BayWa AG plans to facilitate the future growth of BayWa r.e. renewable energy GmbH,

a 100% subsidiary of BayWa AG, by way of a capital increase at the level of BayWa r.e. renewable energy GmbH involving a third party investor. BayWa AG is committed to remain majority shareholder of BayWa r.e. renewable energy GmbH. BayWa AG Management board BayWa Aktiengesellschaft, Arabellastraße 4, 81925 Munich, www.baywa.de

e-mail: marion.danneboom@baywa.de Contact:Marion Danneboom, BayWa AG, Head of PR/Corporate Communications/Public Affairs,tel. +49 (0)89/92 22-36 80, Fax +49 (0)89/92 12-36 80,e-mail: marion.danneboom@baywa.de

