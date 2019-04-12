Log in
BAYWA AG

(BYW6)
BayWa AG: Capital increase at the level of BayWa r.e. renewable energy GmbH

04/12/2019 | 05:00am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: BayWa AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
BayWa AG: Capital increase at the level of BayWa r.e. renewable energy GmbH

12-Apr-2019 / 10:58 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Capital increase at the level of BayWa r.e. renewable energy GmbH

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Art. 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Munich, 12. April 2019

BayWa AG plans to facilitate the future growth of BayWa r.e. renewable energy GmbH,
a 100% subsidiary of BayWa AG, by way of a capital increase at the level of BayWa r.e. renewable energy GmbH involving a third party investor. BayWa AG is committed to remain majority shareholder of BayWa r.e. renewable energy GmbH.

BayWa AG

Management board

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft, Arabellastraße 4, 81925 Munich, www.baywa.de
WKN 519406 // ISIN DE0005194062; WKN 519400 // ISIN DE0005194005




Contact:
Marion Danneboom, BayWa AG, Head of PR/Corporate Communications/Public Affairs,
tel. +49 (0)89/92 22-36 80, Fax +49 (0)89/92 12-36 80,
e-mail: marion.danneboom@baywa.de

12-Apr-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BayWa AG
Arabellastraße 4
81925 Munich
Germany
Phone: 089/ 9222-3691
Fax: 089/ 9212-3680
E-mail: marion.danneboom@baywa.de
Internet: www.baywa.de
ISIN: DE0005194062, DE0005194005,
WKN: 519406, 519400,
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 799381

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

799381  12-Apr-2019 CET/CEST

© EQS 2019
