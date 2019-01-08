Fruit Logistica: BayWa Global Produce and partners with first joint trade fair presentation

For the first time BayWa AG and its Group companies in the international fruit business will be represented with a joint trade fair presence at this year's Fruit Logistica under the motto 'United for success'. The Munich-based trade and services company, together with its affiliated subsidiaries, is focusing on its strong network in procurement, distribution and logistics in the global fruit trade.

Thanks to its internationalisation strategy and the majority takeover of T&G Global Ltd., New Zealand, and TFC Holland B.V., Netherlands, BayWa has become a global player in fruit and vegetable marketing. In its BayWa Global Produce business unit the Group subsidiaries BayWa Obst GmbH (Germany), the joint venture Al Dahra BayWa Agriculture LLC (United Arab Emirates) and the T&G partner company Worldwide Fruit Ltd. (United Kingdom) will also be integral part of the joint trade fair presence. The booth is located in Hall 6.2 / C-17.

'This close network under the BayWa umbrella provides many advantages for our customers in food retail: 365 days of supply reliability for fresh fruit, a broad product portfolio including exotic fruits and the opening of global procurement markets,' says Christiane Bell, Head of the BayWa Global Produce business unit. 'Producers in Germany, New Zealand and other growing regions around the world benefit from attractive marketing opportunities and access to exclusive varieties, particularly in apples.'

The variety brands JAZZ™ and ENVY™, for which T&G Global holds the worldwide marketing rights, will be a focal point at the joint stand. Since 2017, BayWa has also been harvesting JAZZ™ apples in Rhineland-Palatinate specifically for the German market.

'We share a great passion for fruit and vegetables,' says Gareth Edgecombe, Managing Director of T&G Global. 'The joint trade fair appearance at Fruit Logistica reveals what we have in common and also shows the synergies that arise from the strong networking of all companies involved.'

Peter Kooi, Managing Director of TFC, underlines this: 'By bundling our competencies, we create the basis for a trusting, solid cooperation in the value chain for maximum success and future-oriented growth.'

Enza, now part of T&G Global Ltd., was one of the first exhibitors at Fruit Logistica. In recent years, BayWa has been represented at the stands of T&G Global and Obst vom Bodensee Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH (OvBV). In addition to the new joint presentation of its subsidiaries, BayWa will participate in OvB's trade fair at our booth located in Hall 20 / B12.

Picture (© BayWa AG, reproduction free of charge)

BayWa key visual for Fruit Logistica 2019: As a worldwide active company BayWa connects people and bundle competencies as well as an attractive, high-quality product portfolio.

Please note: We are on Twitter at www.twitter.com/BayWaPresse.

You can download print-ready press photos, footage material and video statements - without registration - from the BayWa Mediapool at https://www.baywa-mediapool.com/.