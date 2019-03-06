DGAP-News: BayWa AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

Preliminary figures for 2018: BayWa achieves ambitious targets thanks to strong end to year



06.03.2019 / 07:37

Preliminary figures for 2018: BayWa achieves ambitious targets thanks to strong end to year



The international trading and services group BayWa AG concluded the financial year 2018 on target, generating a slight year-on-year increase in EBIT to EUR172.4 million (previous year: EUR171.3 million). This allowed BayWa to compensate for the positive one-off effects in the previous year of approximately EUR20 million through an improvement in operating earnings in its segments. Revenue also increased, by 3.6% to EUR16.6 billion (previous year: EUR16.1 billion).

Despite an extremely difficult year for the German agricultural industry, which once again suffered from the effects of long periods of dry weather, the Group successfully achieved its targets for 2018: "The implementation of projects in the Renewable Energies business sector and international agricultural activities were key factors in our success in the financial year 2018," explained Klaus Josef Lutz, Chief Executive Officer of BayWa AG. "Once again, the diversification of BayWa's business proved its worth this year."

Lutz announced that the Board of Management will be proposing a dividend of EUR0.90 per share to the Supervisory Board, as in the previous year.

BayWa AG will be publishing detailed figures with its annual results on 28 March 2019. The Press Conference on Annual Results 2018 will take place on 28 March at 10:30 at Arabellastraße 4, Munich.

Contact:Marion Danneboom, BayWa AG, Head of PR/Corporate Communications/Public Affairs,tel. +49 (0)89/92 22-36 80, Fax +49 (0)89/92 12-36 80,e-mail: marion.danneboom@baywa.de