BAYWA AG

(BYW6)
Preliminary figures for 2018: BayWa achieves ambitious targets thanks to strong end to year

0
03/06/2019
DGAP-News: BayWa AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Preliminary figures for 2018: BayWa achieves ambitious targets thanks to strong end to year

06.03.2019 / 07:37
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Preliminary figures for 2018: BayWa achieves ambitious targets thanks to strong end to year

The international trading and services group BayWa AG concluded the financial year 2018 on target, generating a slight year-on-year increase in EBIT to EUR172.4 million (previous year: EUR171.3 million). This allowed BayWa to compensate for the positive one-off effects in the previous year of approximately EUR20 million through an improvement in operating earnings in its segments. Revenue also increased, by 3.6% to EUR16.6 billion (previous year: EUR16.1 billion).

Despite an extremely difficult year for the German agricultural industry, which once again suffered from the effects of long periods of dry weather, the Group successfully achieved its targets for 2018: "The implementation of projects in the Renewable Energies business sector and international agricultural activities were key factors in our success in the financial year 2018," explained Klaus Josef Lutz, Chief Executive Officer of BayWa AG. "Once again, the diversification of BayWa's business proved its worth this year."

Lutz announced that the Board of Management will be proposing a dividend of EUR0.90 per share to the Supervisory Board, as in the previous year.

BayWa AG will be publishing detailed figures with its annual results on 28 March 2019. The Press Conference on Annual Results 2018 will take place on 28 March at 10:30 at Arabellastraße 4, Munich.




Contact:
Marion Danneboom, BayWa AG, Head of PR/Corporate Communications/Public Affairs,
tel. +49 (0)89/92 22-36 80, Fax +49 (0)89/92 12-36 80,
e-mail: marion.danneboom@baywa.de

06.03.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BayWa AG
Arabellastraße 4
81925 Munich
Germany
Phone: 089/ 9222-3691
Fax: 089/ 9212-3680
E-mail: marion.danneboom@baywa.de
Internet: www.baywa.de
ISIN: DE0005194062, DE0005194005,
WKN: 519406, 519400,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

784331  06.03.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=784331&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
0
