BB BIOTECH AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/27/2019 | 11:50am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.05.2019 / 17:40
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): von Planta

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
BB BIOTECH AG

b) LEI
391200MBZQNPFHIVKO34 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: CH0038389992

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
69.03 CHF 61366.16 CHF

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
69.03 CHF 61366.16 CHF

e) Date of the transaction
2019-05-24; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: SIX Swiss Exchange
MIC: XSWX


27.05.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BB BIOTECH AG
Schwertstrasse 6
8200 Schaffhausen
Switzerland
Internet: www.bbbiotech.ch

 
End of News DGAP News Service

51397  27.05.2019 


© EQS 2019
