BB BIOTECH AG (BION)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/17 11:31:15 am
69.45 CHF   +0.36%
2013BB BIOTECH AG : quaterly earnings release
2013BB BIOTECH AG : quaterly earnings release
2012BB BIOTECH AG : quaterly earnings release
BB Biotech : closes the 2018 fiscal year with a loss

01/18/2019 | 12:45am EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: BB BIOTECH AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning
BB Biotech AG closes the 2018 fiscal year with a loss

18-Jan-2019 / 06:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media Release, January 18, 2019
 

BB Biotech AG closes the 2018 fiscal year with a loss


In accordance with regulations on ad hoc publicity, BB Biotech AG (ISIN CH0038389992) is releasing the following information about its results for its fiscal year 2018.

After a very volatile year for biotechnology stocks, especially in the fourth quarter, BB Biotech AG closed its fiscal year 2018 with a loss of approximately CHF 471 million, based on its preliminary unaudited consolidated results (CHF 688 million profit in the previous year).

As an investment company, the results reflect the performance of the stocks BB Biotech AG holds in its investment portfolio.

The publication of all relevant portfolio data will take place on January 18, 2019 at 7:00 am and the complete annual report will be published on February 15, 2019.
 

For further information:
Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16, 8700 Küsnacht, Switzerland
Tanja Chicherio, Tel. +41 44 267 67 07, tch@bellevue.ch
www.bbbiotech.com

 

 

Company profile

BB Biotech invests in companies in the fast growing market of biotechnology and is one of the world's largest investors in this sector. BB Biotech is listed in Switzerland, Germany and Italy. Its investments are focused on listed companies that are developing and commercializing novel medical treatments and cures. BB Biotech's investment selection process is guided by the fundamental research and analysis of physicians and molecular biologists. Its Board of Directors has many years of experience in industry and science.

18-Jan-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BB BIOTECH AG
Schwertstrasse 6
8200 Schaffhausen
Switzerland
Phone: +41 52 624 08 45
E-mail: info@bbbiotech.com
Internet: www.bbbiotech.ch
ISIN: CH0038389992
WKN: A0NFN3
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

767145  18-Jan-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=767145&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
