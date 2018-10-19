Log in
BB BIOTECH AG (BION)
10/19/2018 | 07:10am CEST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: BB BIOTECH AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
BB Biotech enlarges its Board of Directors

19-Oct-2018 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media release of October 19, 2018
 

BB Biotech enlarges its Board of Directors

BB Biotech AG will propose Dr. Thomas von Planta for election to its Board of Directors.
 

The Board of Directors of BB Biotech AG will propose Dr. Thomas von Planta for election to its Board of Directors as new member at the next ordinary meeting of shareholders on March 21, 2019. This would increase the number of directors on the board to four.

Dr. Thomas von Planta has been the business owner and manager of CorFinAd AG since 2006, a Zurich-based consultancy for M&A and capital market transactions. Prior to that he worked for Vontobel Group as Head Investment Banking a.i. and Head Corporate Finance and served on its Extended Executive Board. Before joining Vontobel Group, Thomas was at Goldman Sachs in the Capital Markets & Investment Banking Division. He is currently Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bellevue Group AG and will not be standing for re-election at the Annual General Meeting on March 19, 2019. Thomas von Planta also sits on the Board of Directors of Bâloise Holding AG, Basel.

"I'm very pleased that Thomas von Planta is standing for election to the Board of Directors of BB Biotech," says Dr. Erich Hunziker, Chairman of BB Biotech. "Thomas von Planta will bring profound expertise from the financial sector to the Board of Directors. This strategic enlargement will clearly enhance the board's current strengths."

The three existing directors, Dr. Erich Hunziker, Dr. Clive Meanwell and Prof. Dr. Dr. Klaus Strein, will stand for re-election at the coming Annual General Meeting.
 

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations
Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16, 8700 Küsnacht, Switzerland, tel. +41 44 267 67 00
Dr. Silvia Siegfried-Schanz, ssc@bellevue.ch
Maria-Grazia Iten-Alderuccio, mga@bellevue.ch
Claude Mikkelsen, cmi@bellevue.ch

Media Relations
Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16, 8700 Küsnacht, Switzerland, Tel. +41 44 267 67 00
Tanja Chicherio, tch@bellevue.ch

TE-Communications AG, Bleichestrasse 11, 9000 St. Gallen, Switzerland, Tel. +41 79 423 22 28
Thomas Egger, teg@te-communications.ch

www.bbbiotech.com



Company profile
BB Biotech invests in companies in the fast growing market of biotechnology and is one of the world's largest investors in this sector. BB Biotech is listed in Switzerland, Germany and Italy. Its investments are focused on listed companies that are developing and commercializing novel medical treatments and cures. BB Biotech's investment selection process is guided by the fundamental research and analysis of physicians and molecular biologists. Its Board of Directors has many years of experience in industry and science.

Disclaimer
This release contains forward-looking statements and expectations as well as assessments, beliefs and assumptions. Such statements are based on the current expectations of BB Biotech, its directors and officers, and are, therefore, subject to risks and uncertainties that may change over time. As actual developments may significantly differ, BB Biotech and its directors and officers accept no responsibility in that regard. All forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date of this release and BB Biotech and its directors and officers assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or other factors.

19-Oct-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BB BIOTECH AG
Schwertstrasse 6
8200 Schaffhausen
Switzerland
Phone: +41 52 624 08 45
E-mail: info@bbbiotech.com
Internet: www.bbbiotech.ch
ISIN: CH0038389992
WKN: A0NFN3
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

735177  19-Oct-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=735177&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
