Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  BB Biotech AG    BION   CH0038389992

BB BIOTECH AG

(BION)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 02/20 11:31:05 am
66.25 CHF   -0.30%
01:05aBB BIOTECH : publishes its 2019 annual report
EQ
02/18BB BIOTECH AG : annual earnings release
01/17BB BIOTECH : closes the 2019 fiscal year with a profit
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BB Biotech : publishes its 2019 annual report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 01:05am EST

DGAP-News: BB BIOTECH AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
BB Biotech AG publishes its 2019 annual report (news with additional features)

21.02.2020 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media release as of February 21, 2020

Annual report of BB Biotech AG as of December 31, 2019
 

BB Biotech AG publishes its 2019 annual report
 

BB Biotech AG published its annual report for fiscal year 2019 today. Besides the audited consolidated financial statements, the annual report contains detailed information on the biotechnology sector, BB Biotech's positioning, the investment areas covered by its portfolio and the companies it is invested in.

BB Biotech performed well in 2019 in a generally favorable market environment. For the full year, total share return was 18.5% in CHF and 23.4% in EUR, slightly behind the portfolio performance of 23.4% in CHF, and 28.1% in EUR. The consolidated and audited full year 2019 data showed a net gain of CHF 677 mn compared to a net loss of CHF 471 mn for 2018.

As already announced on January 17, 2020, BB Biotech will propose an ordinary dividend of CHF 3.40 per share at the upcoming Annual General Meeting, which represents a yield of 5% based on the volume-weighted average price of BB Biotech shares in December 2019. This marks a continuation of the dividend policy as introduced in 2013.

BB Biotech's annual report 2019 can be downloaded at www.bbbiotech.com.
 

For further information:

Investor Relations
Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16, 8700 Küsnacht, Switzerland, tel. +41 44 267 67 00
Dr. Silvia Siegfried-Schanz, ssc@bellevue.ch
Maria-Grazia Iten-Alderuccio, mga@bellevue.ch
Claude Mikkelsen, cmi@bellevue.ch

Media Relations
Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16, 8700 Küsnacht, Switzerland, tel. +41 44 267 67 00, Tanja Chicherio, tch@bellevue.ch

TE Communications AG, St. Leonhard-Strasse 45, 9000 St. Gallen, Switzerland, tel. +41 79 423 22 28, Thomas Egger, teg@te-communications.ch

www.bbbiotech.com

 

Company profile
BB Biotech AG is an investment company domiciled in Schaffhausen/Switzerland and listed on the stock exchanges in Switzerland, Germany and Italy. Since 1993, the company has invested in innovative drug development companies that are mainly located in the US and Western Europe. BB Biotech is one of the leading investors in this sector. BB Biotech builds on the long-standing experience of its distinguished Board of Directors and on the fundamental analysis of the experienced Investment Management Team of Bellevue Asset Management AG when making its investment decisions.

Disclaimer
This release contains forward-looking statements and expectations as well as assessments, beliefs and assumptions. Such statements are based on the current expectations of BB Biotech AG, its directors and officers, and are, therefore, subject to risks and uncertainties that may change over time. As actual developments may significantly differ, BB Biotech AG and its directors and officers accept no responsibility in that regard. All forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date of this release and BB Biotech AG and its directors and officers assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or other factors.

Additional features:

Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=NLENAJPUSF
Document title: Media release

21.02.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BB BIOTECH AG
Schwertstrasse 6
8200 Schaffhausen
Switzerland
Phone: +41 52 624 08 45
E-mail: info@bbbiotech.com
Internet: www.bbbiotech.ch
ISIN: CH0038389992
WKN: A0NFN3
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX
EQS News ID: 979817

 
End of News DGAP News Service

979817  21.02.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=979817&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BB BIOTECH AG
01:05aBB BIOTECH : publishes its 2019 annual report
EQ
02/18BB BIOTECH AG : annual earnings release
01/17BB BIOTECH : closes the 2019 fiscal year with a profit
EQ
01/17BB BIOTECH : benefits from M&A transactions - dividend of CHF 3.40 proposed
EQ
2019BB BIOTECH AG : Nomination
CO
2019BB BIOTECH : publishes its interim report
EQ
2019BB BIOTECH AG : Political factors weigh on biotech equity markets
EQ
2019BB BIOTECH AG : 3rd quarter results
CO
2019BB BIOTECH AG : 3rd quarter report
CO
2019BB BIOTECH : publishes its interim report
EQ
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 209 M
EBIT 2019 337 M
Net income 2019 337 M
Debt 2019 184 M
Yield 2019 4,06%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 18,4x
EV / Sales2020 1 939x
Capitalization 3 670 M
Chart BB BIOTECH AG
Duration : Period :
BB Biotech AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BB BIOTECH AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 74,00  CHF
Last Close Price 66,25  CHF
Spread / Highest target 25,3%
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Erich Hunziker Chairman
Michael Hutter Head-Finance & Compliance
Clive A. Meanwell Vice Chairman
Klaus Strein Director
Thomas von Planta Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BB BIOTECH AG-0.98%3 731
LONZA GROUP18.83%31 906
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.6.23%31 697
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.3.56%20 652
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%19 382
INCYTE CORPORATION-5.61%17 867
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group