BB Biotech : publishes its interim report

DGAP-Ad-hoc: BB BIOTECH AG / Key word(s): Interim Report

BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report



24-Apr-2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Media Release, April 24, 2020

BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report



BB Biotech AG (ISIN CH0038389992) today published its interim report as at March 31, 2020, which covers the results of its business activities for the first three months of 2020.

Based on the consolidated accounts of BB Biotech AG, net loss for the period ended March 31, 2020 amounted to CHF 758 mn (profit of CHF 890 mn in the same period 2019). For an investment company, the reported result reflects the performance of the stocks that it holds in its portfolio.

BB Biotech AG's interim report as at March 31, 2020 can be downloaded at www.bbbiotech.com

For further information:

Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16, 8700 Küsnacht, Switzerland

Tanja Chicherio, Tel. +41 44 267 67 07, tch@bellevue.ch

www.bbbiotech.com

Company profile

BB Biotech invests in companies in the fast growing market of biotechnology and is one of the world's largest investors in this sector. BB Biotech is listed in Switzerland, Germany and Italy. Its investments are focused on listed companies that are developing and commercializing novel medical treatments and cures. BB Biotech's investment selection process is guided by the fundamental research and analysis of physicians and molecular biologists. Its Board of Directors has many years of experience in industry and science.

Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements and expectations as well as assessments, beliefs and assumptions. Such statements are based on the current expectations of BB Biotech, its directors and officers, and are, therefore, subject to risks and uncertainties that may change over time. As actual developments may significantly differ, BB Biotech and its directors and officers accept no responsibility in that regard. All forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date of this release and BB Biotech and its directors and officers assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or other factors.