BB Seguridade Participações S.A.

BB SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

(BBSE3)
BB Seguridade Participações S A : Brazil's BB Seguridade says company reached peak of sales in July

08/03/2020 | 12:00pm EDT

SAO PAULO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian insurance company BB Seguridade SA likely reached its monthly sales record in July in products such as pension plans and credit life insurance, as the company slowly recovers from the coronavirus crisis, Chief Executive Bernardo Rothe said in an interview.

"The company has seen some sales recovery since April, and July is poised to be the best sales month for many of our products," Rothe said.

Earlier on Monday, BB Seguridade posted a second-quarter recurring net income of 982 million reais ($184.27 million), down 9% from a year earlier, as pension plan premiums and gains from investments declined while claims went up. This trend offset lower operating expenses.

Rothe said he sees the company's performance picking up by year-end, while gains from investment should continue a downward trend, as Brazil's benchmark rates are at an all-time low level. ($1 = 5.3292 reais) (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; writing by Carolina Mandl; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Financials
Sales 2020 5 303 M 995 M 995 M
Net income 2020 4 042 M 759 M 759 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
Yield 2020 6,49%
Capitalization 55 566 M 10 713 M 10 426 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 10,5x
Capi. / Sales 2021 9,59x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,6%
Technical analysis trends BB SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 33,00 BRL
Last Close Price 27,83 BRL
Spread / Highest target 36,5%
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardo de Azevedo Silva Rothe Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlos Hamilton Vasconcelos Araujo Chairman
Erik da Costa Breyer CFO & Director-Investor Relations
Isabel da Silva Ramos Kemmelmeier Independent Director
Nerylson Lima da Silva Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BB SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-26.18%10 713
ALLIANZ SE-19.31%85 827
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES4.66%59 013
CHUBB LIMITED-18.26%57 432
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-15.34%54 940
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-37.39%27 682
