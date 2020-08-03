BB Seguridade Participações S A : Brazil's BB Seguridade says company reached peak of sales in July

SAO PAULO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian insurance company BB
Seguridade SA likely reached its monthly sales record
in July in products such as pension plans and credit life
insurance, as the company slowly recovers from the coronavirus
crisis, Chief Executive Bernardo Rothe said in an interview.
"The company has seen some sales recovery since April, and
July is poised to be the best sales month for many of our
products," Rothe said.
Earlier on Monday, BB Seguridade posted a second-quarter
recurring net income of 982 million reais ($184.27 million),
down 9% from a year earlier, as pension plan premiums and gains
from investments declined while claims went up. This trend
offset lower operating expenses.
Rothe said he sees the company's performance picking up by
year-end, while gains from investment should continue a downward
trend, as Brazil's benchmark rates are at an all-time low level.
($1 = 5.3292 reais)
(Reporting by Aluisio Alves; writing by Carolina Mandl; editing
by Jonathan Oatis)