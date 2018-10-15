Log in
BB&T (BBT)
BB&T : contributes $250,000 for Hurricane Michael relief efforts

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Oct. 15, 2018/PRNewswire / -- The BB&T Charitable Fund today announced grants totaling $250,000to help support disaster relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael. The American Red Cross and Samaritan's Purse will each receive $125,000to help communities affected by this deadly storm. BB&T has also delivered several truckloads of bottled water and other humanitarian supplies to Panama City, Floridato help with the recovery.

'Hurricane Michael left a path of historic destruction in the Florida Panhandle, and our hearts and prayers go out to those who are already beginning to rebuild,' said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Kelly S. King. 'As so many first responders and relief agencies begin their life-saving work, BB&T is also here to help our associates, clients and communities in this difficult time.'

BB&T has deployed its disaster recovery vehicle with remote ATM capabilities at the Panama Citybranch located at 2698 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Clients can get the latest information at BBT.com/Michael and can find help in a variety of ways:

  • Credit card clients may request a 30-day deferral on payments due on their October or November statement (please note interest will still accrue on the deferred payment). Personal credit card clients can reach BB&T at 800-476-4228 and Commercial and Small Business credit card clients can reach BB&T at 800-397-1253. Certain credit card fees may also be refunded or waived for clients.
  • If clients are unable to make their normal payments or incur overdraft fees due to challenges caused by the storm, they can contact their local BB&T banker or one of the following numbers as soon as practical to discuss payment extensions or fee waivers:
    • Personal Loans (auto, home equity, etc.): 800-222-1913
    • Mortgages: 800-827-3722
    • Dealer Finance: 800-727-8220
    • Other Questions and Concerns: 800-BANK BBT (800-226-5228)
  • Commercial clients who were unable to access a branch to make normal deposits who may have experienced account analysis, maintenance fees or overdraft-related charges Oct. 9-19are encouraged to contact their BB&T banker for assistance.

Small and midsize business owners can find resources here on disaster recovery in Florida. Assistance includes help with developing recovery strategies as well as access to capital needed to support immediate cleanup costs and longer-term recovery from physical damage and economic losses. The SBA provides low-interest disaster loans to help businesses and homeowners recover from declared disasters. Apply for assistance at SBA.gov/disaster.

The potential for fraud is high during natural disasters. Please exercise caution when being approached by disaster relief charities as well as repair and cleanup crews. If you experience a potential fraud situation, we have reporting resources to help you stop unauthorized activity and make claims to potentially recover.

BB&T mortgage clients with home damage should read our Mortgage Home Loan Disaster Assistance page for more detailed information on claims and help with payments. You also may be eligible for assistance through FEMA. Once the storm has moved through your area, you may be able to apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by phone at 800-621-FEMA (800-621-3362).

For McGriff Insurance Services clients, offices can assist with claims, coverage and cleanup questions. McGriff clients can also report claims to McGriff Insurance Services Claims Central at 800-990-4228 or ins-catclaims@McGriffInsurance.com.

About BB&T
BB&T is one of the largest financial services holding companies in the U.S. with $222.7 billionin assets and market capitalization of approximately $39.1 billionas of June 30, 2018. Building on a long tradition of excellence in community banking, BB&T offers a wide range of financial services including retail and commercial banking, investments, insurance, wealth management, asset management, mortgage, corporate banking, capital markets and specialized lending. Based in Winston-Salem, N.C., BB&T operates more than 1,900 financial centers in 15 states and Washington, D.C.and is consistently recognized for outstanding client service by Greenwich Associates for small business and middle market banking. More information about BB&T and its full line of products and services is available at BBT.com.

SOURCE BB&T

For further information: Brian Davis, Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications, Media@BBT.com; David White, Vice President, Corporate Communications, Media@BBT.com

BB&T Corporation published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 21:52:10 UTC
