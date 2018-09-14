BB&T : stands ready to assist clients affected by Hurricane Florence

Log in
09/14/2018 | 11:35pm CEST

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BB&T Corporation (NYSE: BBT) today announced measures it's taking to help clients in areas affected by Hurricane Florence.

"As our clients begin to recover from this deadly storm, we're standing by to help them work through the difficult days ahead," said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Kelly S. King. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to all the people hurting from Hurricane Florence."

Many financial centers and offices in the Carolinas and other affected areas are closed and a constantly updated list, along with other important hurricane-related information, can be found at BBT.com/Florence.

BB&T is standing by to assist clients in this trying time with the following:

ATMs – BB&T is suspending certain ATM service charges in North and South Carolina through Monday, Sept. 17. BB&T's charges related to the use of non-BB&T ATMs will be waived.

Insurance –Those with hurricane-related damages should contact their insurance company to discuss their situation and next steps to take. For McGriff Insurance Services clients, the offices will be open as soon as conditions permit to assist with questions on claims, coverage and clean up. McGriff clients can also report claims to McGriff Insurance Services Claims Central at 800-990-4228 or ins-catclaims@McGriffInsurance.com.

Mortgage – If a client has a BB&T mortgage and experienced storm-related damage to their home, they should start with the mortgage home loan disaster assistance page for information on claim and payment assistance. Clients also may be eligible for additional assistance through FEMA and can apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by phone at 800-621-FEMA (800-621-3362).

Payment Relief, Late Fees and Overdraft Fees – Clients unable to make normal payments or who incur overdraft fees due to challenges caused by the storm, should contact their local BB&T banker as soon as practical to discuss payment extensions or fee waivers. Clients can also call the following client care centers:

  • Personal Loans: 800-222-1913
  • Mortgages: 800-827-3722, then press 9
  • Debit and Credit Cards: 800-289-6385
  • General Questions and Concerns: 800-BANK BBT (800-226-5228)

About BB&T
BB&T is one of the largest financial services holding companies in the U.S. with $221.2 billion in assets and market capitalization of $36.7 billion as of June 30, 2017. Building on a long tradition of excellence in community banking, BB&T offers a wide range of financial services including retail and commercial banking, investments, insurance, wealth management, asset management, mortgage, corporate banking, capital markets and specialized lending. Based in Winston-Salem, N.C., BB&T operates more than 2,100 financial centers in 15 states and Washington, D.C. A Fortune 500 company, BB&T was recognized as one of Forbes' 2017 Best Banks in America and is consistently recognized for outstanding client service by Greenwich Associates for small business and middle market banking. More information about BB&T and its full line of products and services is available at BBT.com.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bbt-stands-ready-to-assist-clients-affected-by-hurricane-florence-300713142.html

SOURCE BB&T


© PRNewswire 2018
