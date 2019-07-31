BB&T : Decreases Prime Lending Rate

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BB&T Corporation (NYSE: BBT) today announced it is decreasing its prime lending rate to 5.25 percent from 5.50 percent effective immediately.

