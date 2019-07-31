Log in
BB&T Corporation    BBT.PRD

BB&T CORPORATION

(BBT.PRD)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EXCHANGE - 07/31 09:29:59 pm
25.3900 USD   +0.12%
02:46pBB&T : Decreases Prime Lending Rate
PR
07/30BB&T : SunTrust Shareholders Approve Merger
DJ
07/30BB&T : SunTrust Shareholders Approve Merger with BB&T to Form Truist
PR
News 
News

BB&T : Decreases Prime Lending Rate

07/31/2019 | 02:46pm EDT

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BB&T Corporation (NYSE: BBT) today announced it is decreasing its prime lending rate to 5.25 percent from 5.50 percent effective immediately.

About BB&T
BB&T is one of the largest financial services holding companies in the U.S. with $230.9 billion in assets and market capitalization of approximately $37.6 billion as of June 30, 2019. Building on a long tradition of excellence in community banking, BB&T offers a wide range of financial services including retail and commercial banking, investments, insurance, wealth management, asset management, mortgage, corporate banking, capital markets and specialized lending. Based in Winston-Salem, N.C., BB&T operates more than 1,700 financial centers in 15 states and Washington, D.C. and is consistently recognized for outstanding client service by Greenwich Associates for small business and middle market banking. More information about BB&T and its full line of products and services is available at BBT.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bbt-decreases-prime-lending-rate-300894298.html

SOURCE BB&T Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
