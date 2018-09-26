Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/26 09:20:48 pm
25.3 USD   -0.08%
08:46pBB&T : increases prime lending rate
PR
09/24BB&T : Barbara Duck named one of 2018's 'Women to Watch'
PU
09/24BB&T : Real Estate
AQ
BB&T : increases prime lending rate

09/26/2018 | 08:46pm CEST

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BB&T Corporation (NYSE: BBT) today announced it is increasing its prime lending rate to 5.25 percent from 5.00 percent effective immediately.

About BB&T
BB&T is one of the largest financial services holding companies in the U.S. with $222.7 billion in assets and market capitalization of approximately $39.1 billion as of June 30, 2018. Building on a long tradition of excellence in community banking, BB&T offers a wide range of financial services including retail and commercial banking, investments, insurance, wealth management, asset management, mortgage, corporate banking, capital markets and specialized lending. Based in Winston-Salem, N.C., BB&T operates more than 1,900 financial centers in 15 states and Washington, D.C. and is consistently recognized for outstanding client service by Greenwich Associates for small business and middle market banking. More information about BB&T and its full line of products and services is available at BBT.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bbt-increases-prime-lending-rate-300719646.html

SOURCE BB&T Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
