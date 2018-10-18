BB&T : releases results of its mid-cycle stress test

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BB&T Corporation (NYSE: BBT) today released the results of its company-run mid-cycle stress test conducted in accordance with the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act. The results are available in the Additional Disclosures section of the Investor Relations site on BBT.com/about.

About BB&T

BB&T is one of the largest financial services holding companies in the U.S. with $222.9 billion in assets and market capitalization of approximately $37.4 billion, as of September 30, 2018. Building on a long tradition of excellence in community banking, BB&T offers a wide range of financial services including retail and commercial banking, investments, insurance, wealth management, asset management, mortgage, corporate banking, capital markets and specialized lending. Based in Winston-Salem, N.C., the company operates more than 1,900 financial centers in 15 states and Washington, D.C., and is recognized consistently for outstanding client service by Greenwich Associates for small business and middle market banking. More information about BB&T and its full line of products and services is available at BBT.com.

