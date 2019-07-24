BB&T : 13F Holdings Report Initial Filing

The Securities and Exchange Commission has not necessarily reviewed the information in this filing and has not

determined if it is accurate and complete.

The reader should not assume that the information is accurate and complete.

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION OMB APPROVAL Washington, D.C. 20549 OMB Number: 3235-0006 FORM 13F Expires: July 31, 2015 FORM 13F COVER PAGE Estimated average burden hours per response: 23.8 Report for the Calendar Year or Quarter Ended: 06-30-2019 Check here if Amendment Amendment Number: This Amendment (Check only one.): is a restatement. adds new holdings entries. Institutional Investment Manager Filing this Report: Name: BB&T CORP Address: 200 West Second Street Winston-salem, NC 27101

Form 13F File 028-03501 Number:

The institutional investment manager filing this report and the person by whom it is signed hereby represent that the person signing the report is authorized to submit it, that all information contained herein is true, correct and complete, and that it is understood that all required items, statements, schedules, lists, and tables, are considered integral parts of this form.

Person Signing this Report on Behalf of Reporting Manager:

Name: Robert Magill Title: VICE PRESIDENT Phone: 919-716-9289

Signature, Place, and Date of Signing: /s/ ROBERT MAGILL WILSON, NC 07-23-2019 [Signature] [City, State] [Date]

Report Type (Check only one.):

13F HOLDINGS REPORT. (Check here if all holdings of this reporting manager are reported in this report.)

13F NOTICE. (Check here if no holdings reported are in this report, and all holdings are reported by other reporting manager(s).)

13F COMBINATION REPORT. (Check here if a portion of the holdings for this reporting manager are reported in this report and a portion are reported by other reporting manager(s).)

Form 13F Summary Page Report Summary: Number of Other Included Managers: 0 Form 13F Information Table Entry Total: 1,655 Form 13F Information Table Value Total: 5,774,306