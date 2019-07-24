BB&T : 13F Holdings Report Initial Filing

The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.
The Securities and Exchange Commission has not necessarily reviewed the information in this filing and has not
determined if it is accurate and complete.
The reader should not assume that the information is accurate and complete.
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
OMB APPROVAL
Washington, D.C. 20549
OMB Number:
3235-0006
FORM 13F
Expires:
July 31, 2015
FORM 13F COVER PAGE
Estimated average burden
hours per response:
23.8
Report for the Calendar Year or Quarter Ended: 06-30-2019
Check here if Amendment
Amendment Number:
This Amendment (Check only one.):
is a restatement.
adds new holdings entries.
Institutional Investment Manager Filing this Report:
Name:
BB&T CORP
Address:
200 West Second Street
Winston-salem, NC 27101
Form 13F File
028-03501
Number:
The institutional investment manager filing this report and the person by whom it is signed hereby represent that the person signing the report is authorized to submit it, that all information contained herein is true, correct and complete, and that it is understood that all required items, statements, schedules, lists, and tables, are considered integral parts of this form.
Person Signing this Report on Behalf of Reporting Manager:
Name:
Robert Magill
Title:
VICE PRESIDENT
Phone:
919-716-9289
Signature, Place, and Date of Signing:
/s/ ROBERT MAGILL
WILSON, NC
07-23-2019
[Signature]
[City, State]
[Date]
Report Type (Check only one.):
13F HOLDINGS REPORT. (Check here if all holdings of this reporting manager are reported in this report.)
13F NOTICE. (Check here if no holdings reported are in this report, and all holdings are reported by other reporting manager(s).)
13F COMBINATION REPORT. (Check here if a portion of the holdings for this reporting manager are reported in this report and a portion are reported by other reporting manager(s).)
Form 13F Summary Page
Report Summary:
Number of Other Included Managers:
0
Form 13F
Information Table Entry Total:
1,655
Form 13F
Information Table Value Total:
5,774,306
(thousands)
List of Other Included Managers:
Source: BB&T CORP, 13F-HR, July 24, 2019
Powered by Morningstar® Document Research℠
The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.
Provide a numbered list of the name(s) and Form 13F file number(s) of all institutional investment managers with respect to which this report is filed, other than the manager filing this report.
[If there are no entries in this list, state "NONE" and omit the column headings and list entries.]
NONE
Source: BB&T CORP, 13F-HR, July 24, 2019
Powered by Morningstar® Document Research℠
The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.
The Securities and Exchange Commission has not necessarily reviewed the information in this filing and has not
determined if it is accurate and complete.
The reader should not assume that the information is accurate and complete.
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
OMB APPROVAL
Washington, D.C. 20549
OMB Number:
3235-0006
FORM 13F
Expires:
July 31, 2015
FORM 13F INFORMATION TABLE
Estimated average burden
hours per response:
23.8
COLUMN 1
NAME OF ISSUER
AAON INC COM PAR ABB LTD SPONS AD ABB LTD SPONS AD AFLAC INC AFLAC INC
The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.
ACADIA HEALTHCAR
ACI WORLDWIDE IN
ACTIVISION
ACTIVISION
ACTIVISION
ADAMS
ADOBE SYSTEM INC
ADOBE SYSTEM INC
ADVANCE AUTO
ADVANCE AUTO
ADVENT CLAYMORE
AFFILIATED
AFFILIATED
AGILENT
AIR LEASE CORP
AIR LEASE CORP
AIR LEASE CORP
AIR
AIR
AKAMAI TECHNOLOG
AKAMAI TECHNOLOG
AKAMAI TECHNOLOG
ALASKA AIR GROUP
ALASKA AIR GROUP
ALASKA AIR GROUP
ALBEMARLE CORP
ALBEMARLE CORP
ALBEMARLE CORP
ALEXANDRIA REAL
ALEXANDRIA REAL
ALEXANDRIA REAL
ALEXION PHARMACE
COMMON STOCK
COMMON STOCK
COMMON STOCK
COMMON STOCK
COMMON STOCK
EQUITY
COMMON STOCK
COMMON STOCK
COMMON STOCK
COMMON STOCK
EQUITY
COMMON STOCK
COMMON STOCK
COMMON STOCK
COMMON STOCK
COMMON STOCK
COMMON STOCK
COMMON STOCK
COMMON STOCK
COMMON STOCK
COMMON STOCK
COMMON STOCK
COMMON STOCK
COMMON STOCK
COMMON STOCK
COMMON STOCK
COMMON STOCK
COMMON STOCK
COMMON STOCK
COMMON STOCK
COMMON STOCK
COMMON STOCK
00404A109
61
1,735
SH
OTR
1,735
0
0
004498101
334
9,714
SH
SOLE
470
0
9,244
00507V109
7,860
166,524
SH
SOLE
164,591
0
1,933
00507V109
39
831
SH
DFND
831
0
0
00507V109
552
11,685
SH
OTR
11,685
0
0
006212104
196
12,687
SH
SOLE
12,687
0
0
00724F101
14,244
48,342
SH
SOLE
47,536
0
806
00724F101
657
2,229
SH
OTR
2,229
0
0
00751Y106
475
3,082
SH
SOLE
3,082
0
0
00751Y106
58
378
SH
OTR
378
0
0
00764C109
221
14,656
SH
OTR
14,656
0
0
008252108
260
2,821
SH
SOLE
2,759
0
62
008252108
6
65
SH
OTR
65
0
0
00846U101
238
3,186
SH
SOLE
3,172
0
14
00912X302
734
17,753
SH
SOLE
17,612
0
141
00912X302
20
485
SH
DFND
485
0
0
00912X302
65
1,581
SH
OTR
1,581
0
0
009158106
3,318
14,657
SH
SOLE
14,523
0
134
009158106
2,710
11,973
SH
OTR
10,773
0
1,200
00971T101
7,612
94,980
SH
SOLE
93,722
0
1,258
00971T101
37
462
SH
DFND
462
0
0
00971T101
592
7,390
SH
OTR
7,390
0
0
011659109
5,200
81,358
SH
SOLE
79,962
0
1,396
011659109
59
930
SH
DFND
930
0
0
011659109
352
5,511
SH
OTR
5,511
0
0
012653101
2,429
34,497
SH
SOLE
34,180
0
317
012653101
31
445
SH
DFND
445
0
0
012653101
148
2,097
SH
OTR
2,097
0
0
015271109
1,543
10,933
SH
SOLE
10,878
0
55
015271109
35
250
SH
DFND
250
0
0
015271109
167
1,183
SH
OTR
1,183
0
0
015351109
740
5,652
SH
SOLE
5,615
0
37
Source: BB&T CORP, 13F-HR, July 24, 2019
Powered by Morningstar® Document Research℠
The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.