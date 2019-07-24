BB&T : 13F Holdings Report Initial Filing

Log in
Morningstar® Document Research

FORM13F-HR

BB&T CORP - BBT

Filed: July 24, 2019 (period: June 30, 2019)

13F Holdings Report Initial Filing

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0006

FORM 13F

Expires:

July 31, 2015

FORM 13F COVER PAGE

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

23.8

Report for the Calendar Year or Quarter Ended: 06-30-2019

Check here if Amendment

Amendment Number:

This Amendment (Check only one.):

is a restatement.

adds new holdings entries.

Institutional Investment Manager Filing this Report:

Name:

BB&T CORP

Address:

200 West Second Street

Winston-salem, NC 27101

Form 13F File

028-03501

Number:

The institutional investment manager filing this report and the person by whom it is signed hereby represent that the person signing the report is authorized to submit it, that all information contained herein is true, correct and complete, and that it is understood that all required items, statements, schedules, lists, and tables, are considered integral parts of this form.

Person Signing this Report on Behalf of Reporting Manager:

Name:

Robert Magill

Title:

VICE PRESIDENT

Phone:

919-716-9289

Signature, Place, and Date of Signing:

/s/ ROBERT MAGILL

WILSON, NC

07-23-2019

[Signature]

[City, State]

[Date]

Report Type (Check only one.):

  • 13F HOLDINGS REPORT. (Check here if all holdings of this reporting manager are reported in this report.)

13F NOTICE. (Check here if no holdings reported are in this report, and all holdings are reported by other reporting manager(s).)

13F COMBINATION REPORT. (Check here if a portion of the holdings for this reporting manager are reported in this report and a portion are reported by other reporting manager(s).)

Form 13F Summary Page

Report Summary:

Number of Other Included Managers:

0

Form 13F

Information Table Entry Total:

1,655

Form 13F

Information Table Value Total:

5,774,306

(thousands)

List of Other Included Managers:

Source: BB&T CORP, 13F-HR, July 24, 2019

Powered by Morningstar® Document Research

Provide a numbered list of the name(s) and Form 13F file number(s) of all institutional investment managers with respect to which this report is filed, other than the manager filing this report.

[If there are no entries in this list, state "NONE" and omit the column headings and list entries.]

NONE

Source: BB&T CORP, 13F-HR, July 24, 2019

Powered by Morningstar® Document Research

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0006

FORM 13F

Expires:

July 31, 2015

FORM 13F INFORMATION TABLE

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

23.8

COLUMN 1

NAME OF ISSUER

AAON INC COM PAR ABB LTD SPONS AD ABB LTD SPONS AD AFLAC INC AFLAC INC

AGCO CORPORATION AGCO CORPORATION AES

AES

AMC NETWORKS AMC NETWORKS AMC NETWORKS AT&T INC AT&T INC AT&T INC ABBOTT ABBOTT ABBOTT ABBVIE INC ABBVIE INC ABBVIE INC ACADIA HEALTHCAR

COLUMN 2

TITLE OF CLASS

COMMON STOCK

FOREIGN

STOCK

FOREIGN

STOCK

COMMON STOCK

COMMON STOCK

COMMON STOCK

COMMON STOCK

COMMON STOCK

COMMON STOCK

COMMON STOCK

COMMON STOCK

COMMON STOCK

COMMON STOCK

COMMON STOCK

COMMON STOCK

COMMON STOCK

COMMON STOCK

COMMON STOCK

COMMON STOCK

COMMON STOCK

COMMON STOCK

COMMON STOCK

COLUMN 3

COLUMN

COLUMN 5

COLUMN 6

COLUMN 7

COLUMN 8

4

VALUE

SHRS

SH/ PUT/ INVESTMENT

OTHER

VOTING AUTHORITY

OR

CUSIP

(x$1000)

PRN

PRN CALL DISCRETION

MANAGER

SOLE SHARED

NONE

AMT

000360206

298

5,937

SH

SOLE

145

0

5,792

000375204

1,548

77,275

SH

SOLE

76,850

0

425

000375204

95

4,741

SH

OTR

4,741

0

0

001055102

5,714

104,251

SH

SOLE

104,195

0

56

001055102

131

2,385

SH

OTR

2,245

0

140

001084102

3,928

50,633

SH

SOLE

49,864

0

769

001084102

260

3,358

SH

OTR

3,358

0

0

00130H105

391

23,342

SH

SOLE

23,097

0

245

00130H105

14

837

SH

OTR

837

0

0

00164V103

1,165

21,387

SH

SOLE

544

0

20,843

00164V103

3

60

SH

DFND

0

0

60

00164V103

18

325

SH

OTR

0

0

325

00206R102

24,593

733,907

SH

SOLE

719,612

0

14,295

00206R102

110

3,295

SH

DFND

3,295

0

0

00206R102

4,659

139,036

SH

OTR

127,093

11

11,932

002824100

28,398

337,666

SH

SOLE

334,244

0

3,422

002824100

38

446

SH

DFND

446

0

0

002824100

4,123

49,026

SH

OTR

48,080

16

930

00287Y109

32,614

448,488

SH

SOLE

379,517

0

68,971

00287Y109

82

1,121

SH

DFND

951

0

170

00287Y109

3,928

54,011

SH

OTR

52,134

16

1,861

00404A109

1,964

56,208

SH

SOLE

55,141

0

1,067

Source: BB&T CORP, 13F-HR, July 24, 2019

Powered by Morningstar® Document Research

ACADIA HEALTHCAR

ACI WORLDWIDE IN

ACTIVISION

ACTIVISION

ACTIVISION

ADAMS

ADOBE SYSTEM INC

ADOBE SYSTEM INC

ADVANCE AUTO

ADVANCE AUTO

ADVENT CLAYMORE

AFFILIATED

AFFILIATED

AGILENT

AIR LEASE CORP

AIR LEASE CORP

AIR LEASE CORP

AIR

AIR

AKAMAI TECHNOLOG

AKAMAI TECHNOLOG

AKAMAI TECHNOLOG

ALASKA AIR GROUP

ALASKA AIR GROUP

ALASKA AIR GROUP

ALBEMARLE CORP

ALBEMARLE CORP

ALBEMARLE CORP

ALEXANDRIA REAL

ALEXANDRIA REAL

ALEXANDRIA REAL

ALEXION PHARMACE

COMMON STOCK

COMMON STOCK

COMMON STOCK

COMMON STOCK

COMMON STOCK

EQUITY

COMMON STOCK

COMMON STOCK

COMMON STOCK

COMMON STOCK

EQUITY

COMMON STOCK

COMMON STOCK

COMMON STOCK

COMMON STOCK

COMMON STOCK

COMMON STOCK

COMMON STOCK

COMMON STOCK

COMMON STOCK

COMMON STOCK

COMMON STOCK

COMMON STOCK

COMMON STOCK

COMMON STOCK

COMMON STOCK

COMMON STOCK

COMMON STOCK

COMMON STOCK

COMMON STOCK

COMMON STOCK

COMMON STOCK

00404A109

61

1,735

SH

OTR

1,735

0

0

004498101

334

9,714

SH

SOLE

470

0

9,244

00507V109

7,860

166,524

SH

SOLE

164,591

0

1,933

00507V109

39

831

SH

DFND

831

0

0

00507V109

552

11,685

SH

OTR

11,685

0

0

006212104

196

12,687

SH

SOLE

12,687

0

0

00724F101

14,244

48,342

SH

SOLE

47,536

0

806

00724F101

657

2,229

SH

OTR

2,229

0

0

00751Y106

475

3,082

SH

SOLE

3,082

0

0

00751Y106

58

378

SH

OTR

378

0

0

00764C109

221

14,656

SH

OTR

14,656

0

0

008252108

260

2,821

SH

SOLE

2,759

0

62

008252108

6

65

SH

OTR

65

0

0

00846U101

238

3,186

SH

SOLE

3,172

0

14

00912X302

734

17,753

SH

SOLE

17,612

0

141

00912X302

20

485

SH

DFND

485

0

0

00912X302

65

1,581

SH

OTR

1,581

0

0

009158106

3,318

14,657

SH

SOLE

14,523

0

134

009158106

2,710

11,973

SH

OTR

10,773

0

1,200

00971T101

7,612

94,980

SH

SOLE

93,722

0

1,258

00971T101

37

462

SH

DFND

462

0

0

00971T101

592

7,390

SH

OTR

7,390

0

0

011659109

5,200

81,358

SH

SOLE

79,962

0

1,396

011659109

59

930

SH

DFND

930

0

0

011659109

352

5,511

SH

OTR

5,511

0

0

012653101

2,429

34,497

SH

SOLE

34,180

0

317

012653101

31

445

SH

DFND

445

0

0

012653101

148

2,097

SH

OTR

2,097

0

0

015271109

1,543

10,933

SH

SOLE

10,878

0

55

015271109

35

250

SH

DFND

250

0

0

015271109

167

1,183

SH

OTR

1,183

0

0

015351109

740

5,652

SH

SOLE

5,615

0

37

Source: BB&T CORP, 13F-HR, July 24, 2019

Powered by Morningstar® Document Research

The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.

