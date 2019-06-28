BB&T : An annual report of employee stock purchase, savings and similar plans
0
06/28/2019 | 06:46am EDT
FORM11-K
BB&T CORP - BBT
Filed: June 28, 2019 (period: December 31, 2018)
An annual report of employee stock purchase savings and similar plans
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
_____________________________
FORM 11-K
_____________________________
(Mark One)
ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018
OR
TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934For the transition period from __________________________ to __________________________
Commission file number 1-10853
A. Full title of the plan and the address of the plan, if different from that of the issuer named below:
BB&T Corporation 401(k) Savings Plan
B. Name of issuer of the securities held pursuant to the plan and the address of its principal executive office:
BB&T Corporation
200 West Second Street
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Source: BB&T CORP, 11-K, June 28, 2019
BB&T Corporation 401(k) Savings Plan
Financial Statements and Supplemental Schedule
December 31, 2018 and 2017
Source: BB&T CORP, 11-K, June 28, 2019
BB&T Corporation 401(k) Savings Plan
Index
December 31, 2018 and 2017
Page
Reports of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firms
1
Financial Statements
Statements of Net Assets Available for Benefits
3
Statement of Changes in Net Assets Available for Benefits
4
Notes to Financial Statements
5
Supplemental Schedule*
Schedule H, line 4(i) - Schedule of Assets (Held At End of Year)
11
Exhibit Index
19
*Other schedules required by Section 2520.103-10 of the Department of Labor's Rules and Regulations for Reporting and Disclosure under ERISA have been omitted because they are not applicable.
Source: BB&T CORP, 11-K, June 28, 2019
Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
Plan Participants and Benefits Committee of the BB&T Corporation 401(k) Savings Plan
Winston-Salem, North Carolina
Opinion on the Financial Statements
We have audited the accompanying statement of net assets available for benefits of the BB&T Corporation 401(k) Savings Plan (the "Plan") as of December 31, 2018, the related statement of changes in net assets available for benefits for the year ended December 31, 2018, and the related notes (collectively referred to as the "financial statements"). In our opinion, the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the net assets available for benefits of the Plan as of December 31, 2018, and the changes in net assets available for benefits for the year ended December 31, 2018 in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
Basis for Opinion
These financial statements are the responsibility of the Plan's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Plan's financial statements based on our audit. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) ("PCAOB") and are required to be independent with respect to the Plan in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.
We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Plan is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audit we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Plan's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion.
Our audit included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. Our audit also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.
Supplemental Information
The supplemental Schedule H, Line4i - Schedule of Assets (Held at End of Year) as of December 31, 2018 has been subjected to audit procedures performed in conjunction with the audit of the BB&T Corporation 401(k) Savings Plan's financial statements. The supplemental schedule is the responsibility of the Plan's management. Our audit procedures included determining whether the information presented in the supplemental schedule reconciles to the financial statements or the underlying accounting and other records, as applicable, and performing procedures to test the completeness and accuracy of the information presented in the supplemental schedule. In forming our opinion on the supplemental schedule, we evaluated whether the supplemental schedule, including its form and content, is presented in conformity with the Department of Labor's Rules and Regulations for Reporting and Disclosure under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974. In our opinion, the supplemental schedule is fairly stated, in all material respects, in relation to the financial statements as a whole.
/s/ Crowe LLP
We have served as the Plan's auditor since 2019.
Oak Brook, Illinois
June 27, 2019
1
Source: BB&T CORP, 11-K, June 28, 2019
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.