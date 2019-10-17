BB&T : Expects 4Q Net Interest Margin Will Decline Compared to 3Q

By Allison Prang



BB&T Corp. (BBT) is expecting its net interest margin to decline in the last quarter of the year compared to the third quarter.

The company said it expects its net interest margin to fall between seven to nine basis points compared to the third quarter.

BB&T expects fourth-quarter noninterest income to rise between 2% and 4% year over year. It is expecting fourth-quarter expenses to be flat year-over-year on as adjusted basis but to have between $60 million and $80 million in merger-related costs and other expenses from buying SunTrust Banks.

The company expects its average total loans held for investment in the quarter will be flat compared to the third quarter. It is expecting between 35 and 45 basis points of net charge-offs.

BB&T expects its fourth-quarter effective tax rate will be between 20% and 21%.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

Corrections & Amplifications

This was corrected at 8:48 a.m. ET because the original version didn't specify that the expense guidance was excluding some items in the third paragraph.