BB&T Corporation

BB&T CORPORATION

(BBT)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 10/16 04:00:29 pm
52.99 USD   +0.47%
BB&T : Expects 4Q Net Interest Margin Will Decline Compared to 3Q
DJ
BB&T Reports Lower Earnings
DJ
BB&T : reports earnings of $735 million, or $0.95 per diluted share
PR
BB&T : Expects 4Q Net Interest Margin Will Decline Compared to 3Q

0
10/17/2019 | 08:39am EDT

By Allison Prang

BB&T Corp. (BBT) is expecting its net interest margin to decline in the last quarter of the year compared to the third quarter.

The company said it expects its net interest margin to fall between seven to nine basis points compared to the third quarter.

BB&T expects fourth-quarter noninterest income to rise between 2% and 4% year over year. It is expecting fourth-quarter expenses to be flat year-over-year on as adjusted basis but to have between $60 million and $80 million in merger-related costs and other expenses from buying SunTrust Banks.

The company expects its average total loans held for investment in the quarter will be flat compared to the third quarter. It is expecting between 35 and 45 basis points of net charge-offs.

BB&T expects its fourth-quarter effective tax rate will be between 20% and 21%.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

Corrections & Amplifications

This was corrected at 8:48 a.m. ET because the original version didn't specify that the expense guidance was excluding some items in the third paragraph.
ChangeLast1st jan.
BB&T CORPORATION 0.47% 52.99 Delayed Quote.22.32%
SUNTRUST BANKS 0.32% 68.25 Delayed Quote.35.31%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 12 373 M
EBIT 2019 5 253 M
Net income 2019 3 121 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,22%
P/E ratio 2019 13,4x
P/E ratio 2020 13,1x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,28x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,88x
Capitalization 40 599 M
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 55,02  $
Last Close Price 52,99  $
Spread / Highest target 13,2%
Spread / Average Target 3,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kelly S. King Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher L. Henson President & Chief Operating Officer
Daryl N. Bible Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Barbara F. Duck Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Anna R. Cablik Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BB&T CORPORATION22.32%40 599
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.22.88%382 618
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-2.15%277 715
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION22.44%273 921
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY7.62%211 707
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.48%202 293
