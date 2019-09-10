BB&T : Form of prospectus filed in connection with primary offering of securities on a delayed basis
0
09/10/2019 | 06:01pm EDT
Morningstar® Document Research℠
FORM424B2
BB&T CORP - BBT
Filed: September 10, 2019 (period: )
Prospectus filed under Rule 424(b)(2)
The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.
Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2)
File No. 333-233483
PRICING SUPPLEMENT No. 1, dated September 9, 2019 (To prospectus, dated September 6, 2019, and prospectus supplement, dated September 9, 2019)
BB&T CORPORATION
Medium-Term Notes, Series G (Senior)
This pricing supplement supplements the terms and conditions in the prospectus, dated September 6, 2019, as supplemented by the prospectus supplement, dated September 9, 2019 (the "prospectus supplement" and together with the prospectus, dated September 6, 2019, and all documents incorporated herein by reference therein and herein, the "prospectus"), and relates to the offering and sale of $1,100,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 2.200% Senior Notes due March 16, 2023 (the "Notes"). Unless otherwise defined in this pricing supplement, terms used herein have the same meanings as are given to them in the prospectus.
Term
Notes
CUSIP / ISIN Nos.
05531FBJ1 / US05531FBJ12
Series
Series G (Senior)
Form of Note
Book-Entry
Principal Amount
$1,100,000,000
Trade Date
September 9, 2019
Original Issue Date
September 16, 2019 (T+5)
Maturity Date
March 16, 2023
Redemption Date
February 13, 2023
Redemption Terms
Redeemable in whole or in part on or after the Redemption Date at 100% of the
principal amount of the Notes (par), plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon to,
but excluding, the date of redemption. We shall provide 10 to 60 calendar days'
notice of redemption to the registered holder of the Notes.
Base Rate
Not applicable
Distribution
Underwritten basis
Authorized Denomination
$2,000, or any amount in excess of $2,000 which is an integral multiple of $1,000
Issue Price (Dollar Amount and Percentage of Principal Amount)
$1,099,186,000 / 99.926%
Net Proceeds (Before Expenses) to the Company
$1,098,306,000
Interest Rate
2.200%
Initial Interest Rate
Not applicable
Interest Payment Dates
March 16 and September 16 of each year, commencing March 16, 2020
Regular Record Dates
15 calendar days prior to each Interest Payment Date
Interest Determination Dates
Not applicable
Interest Reset Dates
Not applicable
Index Source
Not applicable
Index Maturity
Not applicable
Spread
Not applicable
Spread Multiplier
Not applicable
Maximum Interest Rate
Not applicable
Day Count
30/360
Minimum Interest Rate
Not applicable
Original Issue Discount Notes
Not applicable
The Notes are unsecured and will rank equally with our other unsecured and unsubordinated debt obligations.
The Notes are not deposits or other obligations of a bank and are not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other governmental agency.
Investing in the Notes involves risk. See "Risk Factors" beginning on page S-2 of the prospectus supplement and page 16 of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which is incorporated herein by reference.
Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or determined that this pricing supplement, the attached prospectus supplement or the attached prospectus is truthful or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.
Per Note(1)
Total
Price to Public
99.926%
$
1,099,186,000
Underwriters' Discount
0.080%
$
880,000
Net Proceeds (Before Expenses) to Us
99.846%
$
1,098,306,000
Plus accrued interest, if any, from September 16, 2019, if settlement occurs after that date.
We expect to deliver the Notes to investors through the book-entry delivery system of The Depository Trust Company and its direct participants on or about September 16, 2019.
Joint Book-Running Managers
BB&T Capital Markets
BofA Merrill Lynch
RBC Capital Markets
SunTrust Robinson Humphrey
Co-Managers
UBS Investment Bank
Academy Securities
Ramirez & Co., Inc.
September 9, 2019
Source: BB&T CORP, 424B2, September 10, 2019
Powered by Morningstar® Document Research℠
The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.
PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area (the "EEA"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point
of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation"). Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.
RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
Proposed Merger with SunTrust Banks, Inc.
The following summary highlights selected information related to the proposed merger between us and SunTrust Banks, Inc. ("SunTrust"). The summary below is subject to change and may not contain all of the information that is important to you and is qualified in its entirety by more detailed information included or incorporated by reference into this pricing supplement. The agreement and plan of merger entered into on February 7, 2019 between us and SunTrust, as amended by a first amendment entered into on June 14, 2019, which we collectively refer to herein as the Merger Agreement, are included as exhibits to our Current Reports on Form 8-K, dated February 13, 2019 and June 14, 2019, respectively, which are incorporated by reference in this pricing supplement. The representations, warranties and covenants made in the Merger Agreement by us and SunTrust were qualified and subject to important limitations agreed to by us and SunTrust in connection with negotiating the terms of the Merger Agreement, including by the matters contained in certain documents filed with the SEC and the confidential disclosure schedules that we and SunTrust each delivered in connection with the Merger Agreement. The representations and warranties included in the Merger Agreement were used for the purpose of allocating risk among the parties and, as such, may not describe the actual state of affairs at the date they were made or at any other time, and investors should not rely on them as statements of fact. The Merger (as defined below) is subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including the ability to obtain regulatory approvals and to meet other closing conditions to the Merger. See "Risks Relating to the Proposed Merger with SunTrust" set forth in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. There can be no assurance that the Merger will be consummated as contemplated, or at all, or that the expected benefits of the Merger will be realized when expected, or at all.
We entered into the Merger Agreement with SunTrust on February 7, 2019. The Merger Agreement provides that, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth therein, SunTrust will merge with and into us (the "Merger"), with BB&T as the surviving entity in the Merger. Following the Merger, SunTrust's wholly owned subsidiary, SunTrust Bank, will merge with and into Branch Bank, with Branch Bank as the surviving entity in the Bank Merger. Upon completion of the Merger, the combined company will be named Truist Financial Corporation.
Upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Merger Agreement, at the effective time of the Merger, each share of common stock, par value, $1.00 per share, of SunTrust outstanding immediately prior to the effective time of the Merger, other than certain shares of common stock held by SunTrust or us, will be converted into the right to receive 1.295 shares of our common stock, par value $5.00 per share. The completion of the Merger is subject to customary conditions, including, among other things, the receipt of required regulatory approvals. The Merger Agreement provides certain termination rights for both us and SunTrust and further provides that a termination fee of $1.1 billion will be payable by either BB&T or SunTrust, as applicable, upon termination of the Merger Agreement under certain circumstances.
SunTrust, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, provides deposit, credit, trust, investment, mortgage, asset management, securities brokerage, and capital market services. Its flagship subsidiary, SunTrust Bank, operates
PS-1
Source: BB&T CORP, 424B2, September 10, 2019
Powered by Morningstar® Document Research℠
The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.
an extensive branch and ATM network throughout the high-growth Southeast and Mid-Atlantic states, along with 24-hour digital access. As of June 30, 2019, SunTrust had total assets of $222.3 billion and total deposits of $161.1 billion. SunTrust's audited annual financial statements as of December 31, 2018 and 2017 and for the years ended December 31, 2018, 2017 and 2016, SunTrust's unaudited financial statements as of and for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, our unaudited pro forma condensed combined balance sheet reflecting the Merger as of June 30, 2019, and our unaudited pro forma condensed combined income statements reflecting the Merger for the year ended December 31, 2018 and for the six months ended June 30, 2019 are all incorporated herein by reference.
PS-2
Source: BB&T CORP, 424B2, September 10, 2019
Powered by Morningstar® Document Research℠
The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.
USE OF PROCEEDS
We intend to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes for general corporate purposes, which may include the acquisition of other companies, repurchasing outstanding shares of our common stock, repayment of maturing obligations and refinancing of outstanding indebtedness and extending credit to, or funding investments in, our subsidiaries. The precise amounts and timing of our use of the net proceeds will depend upon our and our subsidiaries' funding requirements and the availability of other funds. Pending our use of the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes as described above, we will use the net proceeds to reduce our short-term indebtedness or for temporary investments.
PS-3
Source: BB&T CORP, 424B2, September 10, 2019
Powered by Morningstar® Document Research℠
The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
BB&T Corporation published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 22:01:03 UTC