BB&T : Form of prospectus filed in connection with primary offering of securities on a delayed basis

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

Proposed Merger with SunTrust Banks, Inc.

The following summary highlights selected information related to the proposed merger between us and SunTrust Banks, Inc. ("SunTrust"). The summary below is subject to change and may not contain all of the information that is important to you and is qualified in its entirety by more detailed information included or incorporated by reference into this pricing supplement. The agreement and plan of merger entered into on February 7, 2019 between us and SunTrust, as amended by a first amendment entered into on June 14, 2019, which we collectively refer to herein as the Merger Agreement, are included as exhibits to our Current Reports on Form 8-K, dated February 13, 2019 and June 14, 2019, respectively, which are incorporated by reference in this pricing supplement. The representations, warranties and covenants made in the Merger Agreement by us and SunTrust were qualified and subject to important limitations agreed to by us and SunTrust in connection with negotiating the terms of the Merger Agreement, including by the matters contained in certain documents filed with the SEC and the confidential disclosure schedules that we and SunTrust each delivered in connection with the Merger Agreement. The representations and warranties included in the Merger Agreement were used for the purpose of allocating risk among the parties and, as such, may not describe the actual state of affairs at the date they were made or at any other time, and investors should not rely on them as statements of fact. The Merger (as defined below) is subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including the ability to obtain regulatory approvals and to meet other closing conditions to the Merger. See "Risks Relating to the Proposed Merger with SunTrust" set forth in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. There can be no assurance that the Merger will be consummated as contemplated, or at all, or that the expected benefits of the Merger will be realized when expected, or at all.

We entered into the Merger Agreement with SunTrust on February 7, 2019. The Merger Agreement provides that, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth therein, SunTrust will merge with and into us (the "Merger"), with BB&T as the surviving entity in the Merger. Following the Merger, SunTrust's wholly owned subsidiary, SunTrust Bank, will merge with and into Branch Bank, with Branch Bank as the surviving entity in the Bank Merger. Upon completion of the Merger, the combined company will be named Truist Financial Corporation.

Upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Merger Agreement, at the effective time of the Merger, each share of common stock, par value, $1.00 per share, of SunTrust outstanding immediately prior to the effective time of the Merger, other than certain shares of common stock held by SunTrust or us, will be converted into the right to receive 1.295 shares of our common stock, par value $5.00 per share. The completion of the Merger is subject to customary conditions, including, among other things, the receipt of required regulatory approvals. The Merger Agreement provides certain termination rights for both us and SunTrust and further provides that a termination fee of $1.1 billion will be payable by either BB&T or SunTrust, as applicable, upon termination of the Merger Agreement under certain circumstances.

SunTrust, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, provides deposit, credit, trust, investment, mortgage, asset management, securities brokerage, and capital market services. Its flagship subsidiary, SunTrust Bank, operates

