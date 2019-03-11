BB&T : Form of prospectus reflecting facts events constituting substantive change from last form

Morningstar® Document Research℠

FORM 424B3

BB&T CORP - BBT

Filed: March 11, 2019 (period: )

Prospectus filed under Rule 424(b)(3)

Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3)

Registration No. 333-219092

This pricing supplement relates to an effective registration statement under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, but it is not complete and may be changed. This pricing supplement and the accompanying prospectus and prospectus supplement are not an offer to sell these securities and they are not soliciting an offer to buy these securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted.

SUBJECT TO COMPLETION, DATED MARCH 11, 2019

PRICING SUPPLEMENT No. 4, dated March (To prospectus, dated May 25, 2018, and prospectus supplement, dated May 25, 2018)

, 2019

BB&T CORPORATION

Medium-Term Notes, Series G (Senior) Medium-Term Notes, Series H (Subordinated)

This pricing supplement supplements the terms and conditions in the prospectus, dated May 25, 2018, as supplemented by the prospectus supplement, dated May 25, 2018 (the "prospectus supplement" and together with the prospectus, dated May 25, 2018, and all documents incorporated herein by reference, the "prospectus"), and relates to the offering and sale of $ aggregate principal amount of % Senior Notes due June , 2022 (the "Senior Notes") and $ aggregate principal amount of % Subordinated Notes due March , 2029 (the "Subordinated Notes" and, together with the Senior Notes, the "Notes"). Unless otherwise defined in this pricing supplement, terms used herein have the same meanings as are given to them in the prospectus.

Term

CUSIP / ISIN Nos. Series

Form of Note Principal Amount Trade Date Original Issue Date Maturity Date Redemption Date Redemption TermsBase Rate Distribution

Authorized Denomination

Issue Price

Net Proceeds (Before Expenses) to the Company Interest Rate

Initial Interest Rate Interest Payment Dates

Regular Record Dates Interest Determination Dates Interest Reset Dates

Index Source Index Maturity Spread

Spread Multiplier Maximum Interest Rate Day Count

Minimum Interest Rate Original Issue Discount Notes

/

Series G (Senior) Book-Entry $

March , 2019 March , 2019 (T+5)

Senior Notes

June , 2022

May , 2022

Redeemable in whole or in part on or after the Redemption Date at 100% of the principal amount of the Senior Notes (par), plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon to, but excluding, the date of redemption. We shall provide 10 to 60 calendar days' notice of redemption to the registered holder of the Senior Notes.

Not applicable

Underwritten basis $2,000, or any amount in excess of $2,000 which is an integral multiple of $1,000

Subordinated Notes

/

Series H (Subordinated) Book-Entry $

March , 2019 March , 2019 (T+5) March , 2029 February , 2029

Redeemable in whole or in part on or after the Redemption Date at 100% of the principal amount of the Subordinated Notes (par), plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon to, but excluding, the date of redemption. We shall provide 10 to 60 calendar days' notice of redemption to the registered holder of the Subordinated Notes.

Not applicable Underwritten basis $2,000, or any amount in excess of $2,000 which is an integral multiple of $1,000

$ $

/ %

$ $

/ %

% % Not applicable Not applicable June and December March and September June , 2019 September , 2019 of each year, commencing

of each year, commencing

15 calendar days prior to each Interest Payment Date 15 calendar days prior to each Interest Payment Date Not applicable Not applicable Not applicable Not applicable Not applicable Not applicable Not applicable Not applicable Not applicable Not applicable Not applicable Not applicable Not applicable Not applicable 30/360 30/360 Not applicable Not applicable Not applicable Not applicable

The Senior Notes are unsecured and will rank equally with our other unsecured and unsubordinated debt obligations. The Subordinated Notes are unsecured and will rank junior and be subordinated to all of our senior indebtedness, including the Senior Notes.

The Notes are not deposits or other obligations of a bank and are not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other governmental agency.

Investing in the Notes involves risk. See "Risk Factors" beginning on page S-2 of the prospectus supplement and page 16 of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which is incorporated herein by reference.

Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or determined that this pricing supplement, the attached prospectus supplement or the attached prospectus is truthful or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.

Per Senior

Note(1)Per SubordinatedTotal

Note(1)

Total

Price to Public % $ % $ Underwriters' Discounts

%

$

%

$

Net Proceeds (Before Expenses) to Us % $ % $

(1) Plus accrued interest, if any, from March , 2019, if settlement occurs after that date.

We expect to deliver the Notes to investors through the book-entry delivery system of The Depository Trust Company and its direct participants on or about March 2019.

,

Joint Book-Running Managers

BB&T Capital Markets

BofA Merrill Lynch

Morgan Stanley

SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

Proposed Merger with SunTrust Banks, Inc.

The following summary highlights selected information related to the recently announced merger between us and SunTrust Banks, Inc. ("SunTrust"). The summary below is subject to change and may not contain all of the information that is important to you and is qualified in its entirety by more detailed information included or incorporated by reference into this pricing supplement. The merger agreement between us and SunTrust is included as an exhibit to our Current Report on Form 8-K, dated February 13, 2019, which is incorporated by reference in this pricing supplement. The representations and warranties included in the merger agreement may not describe the actual state of affairs at the date they were made or at any other time, and investors should not rely on them as statements of fact. The merger is subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including the ability to obtain regulatory approvals and to meet other closing conditions to the merger, such as approval of the merger by our shareholders and SunTrust's shareholders. See "Risks Relating to the Proposed Merger with SunTrust" set forth in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. There can be no assurance that the merger will be consummated as contemplated, or at all.

On February 7, 2019, we entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement") with SunTrust. The Merger Agreement provides that, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth therein, SunTrust will merge with and into us (the "Merger"), with BB&T as the surviving entity in the Merger. Immediately following the Merger, SunTrust's wholly owned subsidiary, SunTrust Bank, will merge with and into BB&T's wholly owned subsidiary, Branch Banking and Trust Company (the "Bank Merger"), with Branch Banking and Trust Company as the surviving entity in the Bank Merger.

Upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Merger Agreement, at the effective time of the Merger, each share of common stock, par value, $1.00 per share, of SunTrust outstanding immediately prior to the effective time of the Merger, other than certain shares of common stock held by SunTrust or us, will be converted into the right to receive 1.295 shares of our common stock, par value $5.00 per share. The completion of the Merger is subject to customary conditions, including, among other things, the adoption of the Merger Agreement by SunTrust's shareholders and by BB&T's shareholders, the receipt of required regulatory approvals, and the effectiveness of the registration statement on Form S-4 filed by us with the SEC on March 11, 2019, for our common stock to be issued in the Merger. The Merger is subject to a mutual break-up fee of $1.1 billion, payable in customary circumstances.

SunTrust, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, provides deposit, credit, trust, investment, mortgage, asset management, securities brokerage, and capital market services. Its flagship subsidiary, SunTrust Bank, operates an extensive branch and ATM network throughout the high-growth Southeast and Mid-Atlantic states, along with 24-hour digital access. As of December 31, 2018, SunTrust had total assets of $216 billion and total deposits of $163 billion. SunTrust's audited annual financial statements as of December 31, 2018, 2017 and for the periods ended December 31, 2018, 2017 and 2016, our unaudited pro forma condensed combined balance sheet reflecting the Merger as of December 31, 2018, and our unaudited pro forma condensed combined income statement reflecting the Merger for the year ended December 31, 2018 are all incorporated herein by reference.

USE OF PROCEEDS

We intend to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes for general corporate purposes, which may include the acquisition of other companies, repurchasing outstanding shares of our common stock, repayment of maturing obligations and refinancing of outstanding indebtedness and extending credit to, or funding investments in, our subsidiaries. The precise amounts and timing of our use of the net proceeds will depend upon our and our subsidiaries' funding requirements and the availability of other funds. Pending our use of the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes as described above, we will use the net proceeds to reduce our short-term indebtedness or for temporary investments.

SUPPLEMENTAL UNITED STATES FEDERAL INCOME TAX CONSIDERATIONS

The discussion under "Certain United States Federal Income Tax Consequences-Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act" in the accompanying prospectus supplement is hereby modified to reflect regulations proposed by the Treasury Department indicating its intent to eliminate the requirements under FATCA of withholding on gross proceeds from the sale, exchange, maturity or other disposition of relevant financial instruments. The Treasury Department has indicated that taxpayers may rely on these proposed regulations pending their finalization.

