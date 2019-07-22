BB&T : Form of prospectus reflecting facts events constituting substantive change from last form 0 07/22/2019 | 08:25am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Morningstar® Document Research℠ FORM424B3 BB&T CORP - BBT Filed: July 22, 2019 (period: ) Prospectus filed under Rule 424(b)(3) The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results. Table of Contents Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3) File No. 333-219092 The information in this preliminary prospectus supplement is not complete and may be changed. This preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus are not an offer to sell nor do they seek an offer to buy these securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted. SUBJECT TO COMPLETION, DATED JULY 22, 2019 PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT (To Prospectus dated May 25, 2018) BB&T CORPORATION Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/25th Interest in a Share of % Series N Fixed Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock BB&T Corporation is offering depositary shares, each representing a 1/25th ownership interest in a share of % Series N Fixed Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, $5.00 par value per share, with a liquidation preference of $25,000 per share (equivalent to $1,000 per depositary share) (the "Series N Preferred Stock"). As a holder of depositary shares, you will be entitled to all proportional rights and preferences of the Series N Preferred Stock (including dividend, voting, redemption and liquidation rights). You must exercise such rights through Computershare Trust Company, N.A. and Computershare Inc., jointly as the depositary for the shares of Series N Preferred Stock. Dividends on the Series N Preferred Stock, when, as and if declared by our board of directors or a duly authorized committee of the board, will accrue and be payable on the liquidation preference amount, on a non-cumulative basis, semi-annually in arrears on the 1st day of March and September of each year, commencing on March 1, 2020. Dividends will accrue (i) from the date of original issue to, but excluding, September 1, 2024 at a fixed rate per annum of %, and (ii) from, and including, September 1, 2024, during each reset period, as described herein, at a rate per annum equal to the five-year U.S. treasury rate as of the most recent reset dividend determination date, as described herein, plus %. Payment of dividends on the Series N Preferred Stock is subject to certain legal, regulatory and other restrictions as described elsewhere in this prospectus supplement. If our board of directors or a duly authorized committee of the board has not declared a dividend on the Series N Preferred Stock before the dividend payment date for any dividend period, such dividend shall not be cumulative and shall not accrue or be payable for such dividend period, and we will have no obligation to pay dividends for such dividend period, whether or not dividends on the Series N Preferred Stock, parity stock, junior stock or other preferred stock are declared for any future dividend period. The shares of the Series N Preferred Stock may be redeemed at our option in whole, or in part, on September 1, 2024 or any dividend payment date thereafter, at a redemption price equal to $25,000 per share (equivalent to $1,000 per depositary share), plus any declared and unpaid dividends to, but excluding the date of redemption, without accumulation of any undeclared dividends. The shares of the Series N Preferred Stock also may be redeemed at our option in whole, but not in part, prior to September 1, 2024 upon the occurrence of a "regulatory capital treatment event," as described herein, at a redemption price equal to $25,000 per share (equivalent to $1,000 per depositary share), plus any declared and unpaid dividends to, but excluding the date of redemption, without accumulation of any undeclared dividends. If we redeem the shares of the Series N Preferred Stock, the depositary will redeem a proportionate number of depositary shares. The Series N Preferred Stock will not have any voting rights, except as set forth under "Description of Series N Preferred Stock-Voting Rights" on page S-26. Neither the Series N Preferred Stock nor the depositary shares will be listed or displayed on any securities exchange or interdealer quotation system. The depositary shares are equity securities and will not be savings accounts, deposits or other obligations of any bank or non-bank subsidiary of ours and are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, or any other government agency. Investing in the depositary shares involves risks. Potential purchasers of the depositary shares should consider the information set forth in the "Risk Factors" section beginning on page S-12 of this prospectus supplement. None of the Securities and Exchange Commission, any state securities commission, FDIC, or any other regulatory body has approved or disapproved of these securities or determined that this prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus is truthful or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. Underwriting Proceeds to Us Price to Public Discount (Before Expenses) Per depositary share $ $ $ Total $ $ $ The underwriters are offering the depositary shares as set forth under "Underwriting." Delivery of the depositary shares in book-entry form through The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") for the accounts of its participants, including Euroclear Bank SA/NV, as operator of the Euroclear System ("Euroclear"), and Clearstream Banking, S.A. ("Clearstream"), is expected to be made on or about , 2019. Joint Book-Running Managers Credit Suisse Morgan Stanley Prospectus Supplement dated July , 2019 Source: BB&T CORP, 424B3, July 22, 2019 Powered by Morningstar® Document Research℠ The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results. Table of Contents TABLE OF CONTENTS Prospectus Supplement SUMMARY Page S-1 RISK FACTORS S-12 FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS S-18 USE OF PROCEEDS S-20 DESCRIPTION OF SERIES N PREFERRED STOCK S-21 DESCRIPTION OF DEPOSITARY SHARES S-29 BOOK-ENTRY ISSUANCE S-31 CERTAIN U.S. FEDERAL INCOME TAX CONSIDERATIONS S-34 UNDERWRITING S-39 LEGAL MATTERS S-44 EXPERTS S-44 Prospectus ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS 1 FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS 2 WHERE YOU CAN FIND MORE INFORMATION 4 BB&T CORPORATION 5 USE OF PROCEEDS 6 CONSOLIDATED RATIOS OF EARNINGS TO FIXED CHARGES AND RATIOS OF EARNINGS TO COMBINED FIXED CHARGES AND PREFERRED STOCK DIVIDENDS 7 REGULATORY CONSIDERATIONS 8 DESCRIPTION OF THE DEBT SECURITIES 9 DESCRIPTION OF CAPITAL STOCK 19 DESCRIPTION OF DEPOSITARY SHARES 27 DESCRIPTION OF STOCK PURCHASE CONTRACTS AND STOCK PURCHASE UNITS 30 DESCRIPTION OF WARRANTS 31 GLOBAL SECURITIES 33 PLAN OF DISTRIBUTION 37 VALIDITY OF SECURITIES 38 EXPERTS 38 Neither we nor the underwriters have authorized anyone to provide you with any information or to make any representation not contained in or incorporated by reference into this prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus. Neither we nor the underwriters take any responsibility for, and can provide no assurances as to, the reliability of any information that others may provide you. We are offering to sell these securities and seeking offers to buy these securities only in jurisdictions where offers and sales are permitted. You should not assume that the information contained or incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus is accurate as of any date other than their respective dates. Our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may have changed since those dates. Unless otherwise indicated or unless the context requires otherwise, all references in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus to "BB&T," "we," "us," "our" or similar references mean BB&T Corporation. -i- Source: BB&T CORP, 424B3, July 22, 2019 Powered by Morningstar® Document Research℠ The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results. Table of Contents SUMMARY The following information should be read together with the information contained or incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement and in the accompanying prospectus. It may not contain all the information that is important to you. You should carefully read this entire prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus to understand fully the terms of the depositary shares, as well as the tax and other considerations that are important to you in making a decision about whether to invest in the depositary shares. To the extent the information in this prospectus supplement is inconsistent with the information in the accompanying prospectus, you should rely on the information in this prospectus supplement. You should pay special attention to the "Risk Factors" section of this prospectus supplement to determine whether an investment in the depositary shares is appropriate for you. About BB&T Corporation We are a financial holding company organized under the laws of North Carolina and headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. We conduct our business operations primarily through our commercial bank subsidiary, Branch Banking and Trust Company ("Branch Bank"), which has offices in North Carolina, Virginia, Florida, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Maryland, South Carolina, Kentucky, Texas, West Virginia, Alabama, New Jersey, Tennessee, Indiana, Ohio and Washington, D.C. In addition, our operations consist of several nonbank subsidiaries that offer various financial services products. Our principal assets are all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of Branch Bank and investments in our other subsidiaries. As of March 31, 2019, we had consolidated total assets of $227.7 billion, consolidated loans and leases held for investment of $149.1 billion, consolidated deposits of $159.8 billion and consolidated shareholders' equity of $30.9 billion. We provide a wide range of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. We offer a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities primarily within our geographic footprint, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing. We also market a wide range of other services, including deposits, life insurance, property and casualty insurance, health insurance and commercial general liability insurance on an agency basis and through a wholesale insurance brokerage operation, merchant services, trust and retirement services, comprehensive wealth advisory services, asset management and capital markets services. Our common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the symbol "BBT." Our executive offices are located at 200 West Second Street, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27101, and our telephone number is (336) 733-2000. We refer you to the documents incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, as described in the section "Where You Can Find More Information" in the accompanying prospectus, for more information about us and our businesses. Proposed Merger with SunTrust Banks, Inc. The following summary highlights selected information related to the proposed merger between us and SunTrust Banks, Inc. ("SunTrust"). The summary below is subject to change and may not contain all of the information that is important to you and is qualified in its entirety by more detailed information included or incorporated by reference into this prospectus supplement. The agreement and plan of merger entered into on February 7, 2019 between us and SunTrust, as amended by a first amendment entered into on June 14, 2019, which we collectively refer to herein as the Merger Agreement, are included as exhibits to our Current Reports S-1 Source: BB&T CORP, 424B3, July 22, 2019 Powered by Morningstar® Document Research℠ The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results. Table of Contents on Form 8-K, dated February 13, 2019 and June 14, 2019, respectively, which are incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement. The representations, warranties and covenants made in the Merger Agreement by us and SunTrust were qualified and subject to important limitations agreed to by us and SunTrust in connection with negotiating the terms of the Merger Agreement, including by the matters contained in certain documents filed with the SEC and the confidential disclosure schedules that we and SunTrust each delivered in connection with the Merger Agreement. The representations and warranties included in the Merger Agreement may not describe the actual state of affairs at the date they were made or at any other time, and investors should not rely on them as statements of fact. The Merger (as defined below) is subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including the ability to obtain regulatory approvals and to meet other closing conditions to the Merger, such as approval of the Merger by our shareholders and SunTrust's shareholders. See "Risks Relating to the Proposed Merger with SunTrust" set forth in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. There can be no assurance that the Merger will be consummated as contemplated, or at all, or that the expected benefits of the Merger will be realized when expected, or at all. We entered into the Merger Agreement with SunTrust on February 7, 2019. The Merger Agreement provides that, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth therein, SunTrust will merge with and into us (the "Merger"), with BB&T as the surviving entity in the Merger. Following the Merger, SunTrust's wholly owned subsidiary, SunTrust Bank, will merge with and into Branch Bank, with Branch Bank as the surviving entity in the Bank Merger. Upon completion of the Merger, the combined company will be named Truist Financial Corporation. Upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Merger Agreement, at the effective time of the Merger, each share of common stock, par value, $1.00 per share, of SunTrust outstanding immediately prior to the effective time of the Merger, other than certain shares of common stock held by SunTrust or us, will be converted into the right to receive 1.295 shares of our common stock, par value $5.00 per share. The completion of the Merger is subject to customary conditions, including, among other things, the adoption of the Merger Agreement by SunTrust's shareholders and by BB&T's shareholders, and the receipt of required regulatory approvals. The Merger Agreement provides certain termination rights for both us and SunTrust and further provides that a termination fee of $1.1 billion will be payable by either BB&T or SunTrust, as applicable, upon termination of the Merger Agreement under certain circumstances. SunTrust, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, provides deposit, credit, trust, investment, mortgage, asset management, securities brokerage, and capital market services. Its flagship subsidiary, SunTrust Bank, operates an extensive branch and ATM network throughout the high-growth Southeast and Mid-Atlantic states, along with 24-hour digital access. As of March 31, 2019, SunTrust had total assets of $220.4 billion and total deposits of $162.2 billion. SunTrust's audited annual financial statements as of December 31, 2018 and 2017 and for the years ended December 31, 2018, 2017 and 2016, SunTrust's unaudited financial statements as of and for the quarters ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, our unaudited pro forma condensed combined balance sheet reflecting the Merger as of March 31, 2019, and our unaudited pro forma condensed combined income statements reflecting the Merger for the year ended December 31, 2018 and for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 are all incorporated herein by reference. Recent Developments BB&T's Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results On July 18, 2019, we reported earnings for the second quarter of 2019. Outlined below is a summary of those results. Our second quarter 2019 consolidated financial results below should be read in conjunction with our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2019 and our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which are incorporated by reference herein. S-2 Source: BB&T CORP, 424B3, July 22, 2019 Powered by Morningstar® Document Research℠ The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer BB&T Corporation published this content on 22 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2019 12:24:09 UTC 0 Latest news on BB&T CORPORATION 08:25a BB&T : Form of prospectus reflecting facts events constituting substantive chang.. PU 07:55a BB&T CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K) AQ 07/19 BB&T : Filing of certain prospectuses and communications in connection with busi.. PU 07/18 BB&T : Expects Net Interest Margin to Fall in 3Q Compared With 2Q DJ 07/18 BB&T : Profit Climbs -- 2nd Update DJ 07/18 BB&T : Profit Climbs -- Update DJ 07/18 BB&T : Profit Climbs DJ 07/18 BB&T CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements .. AQ 07/18 BB&T : reports record earnings of $842 million, or $1.09 per diluted share AQ 07/16 BB&T : and SunTrust Announce $60 Billion Truist Bank Community Benefits Plan PR