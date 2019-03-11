BB&T : POS Post-effective amendment to an S-4EF filing 0 03/11/2019 | 06:35am EDT Send by mail :

Table of Contents As filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 8, 2019 Registration No. 333- SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM S-4 REGISTRATION STATEMENT Under THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933 BB&T Corporation (Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter) North Carolina (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) 6021 (Primary Standard Industrial Classification Code Number) 56-0939887 (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.) 200 West Second Street Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27101 (336) 733-2000 (Address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of Registrant's principal executive offices) Robert J. Johnson, Jr. Senior Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary and Chief Corporate Governance Officer BB&T Corporation 200 West Second Street Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27101 Phone: (336) 733-2000 (Name, address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of agent for service) Copies to: Edward D. Herlihy Ellen M. Fitzsimmons H. Rodgin Cohen Matthew M. Guest Corporate Executive Vice President, Mitchell S. Eitel Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz General Counsel and Corporate Secretary Sullivan & Cromwell LLP 51 West 52nd Street SunTrust Banks, Inc. 125 Broad Street New York, New York 10019 303 Peachtree Street, N.E. New York, New York 10004 (212) 403-1000 Atlanta, Georgia 30308 (212) 558-3588 (800) 786-8787 Approximate date of commencement of proposed sale of the securities to the public: As soon as practicable after this Registration Statement is declared effective and upon completion of the merger described herein. If the securities being registered on this Form are being offered in connection with the formation of a holding company and there is compliance with General Instruction G, check the following box. ☐ If this Form is filed to register additional securities for an offering pursuant to Rule 462(b) under the Securities Act, check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. ☐ If this Form is a post-effective amendment filed pursuant to Rule 462(d) under the Securities Act, check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer", "accelerated filer", "smaller reporting company", and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. Large accelerated filer ☒ Accelerated filer ☐ Non-accelerated filer ☐ Smaller reporting company ☐ Emerging growth company ☐ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 7(a)(2)(B) of the Securities Act. ☐ If applicable, place an X in the box to designate the appropriate rule provision relied upon in conducting this transaction: Exchange Act Rule 13e-4(i) (Cross-Border Issuer Tender Offer) ☐ Exchange Act Rule 14d-1(d) (Cross-Border Third-Party Tender Offer) ☐ CALCULATION OF REGISTRATION FEE Title of each class of securities to be registered Amount to be registered Proposed maximum offering price per share Proposed maximum aggregate offering price Amount of registration fee(13) Common Stock, par value $5.00 per share 586,382,410(1) N/A $29,577,219,334.00(7) $3,584,758.98 Series I Preferred Stock, par value $5.00 per share 1,725(2) N/A $172,500,000.00(8) $20,907.00 Series J Preferred Stock, par value $5.00 per share 1,025(3) N/A $102,500,000.00(9) $12,423.00 Series K Preferred Stock, par value $5.00 per share 5,000(4) N/A $500,000,000.00(10) $60,600.00 Series L Preferred Stock, par value $5.00 per share 7,500(5) N/A $750,000,000.00(11) $90,900.00 Series M Preferred Stock, par value $5.00 per share 5,000(6) N/A $500,000,000.00(12) $60,600.00 Depositary Shares each representing a 1/4,000th interest in a share of Series I Preferred Stock, par value $5.00 per share (1 4 ) (1 4 ) (1 4 ) (1 4 ) Depositary Shares each representing a 1/100th interest in a share of Series K Preferred Stock, par value $5.00 per share (1 4 ) (1 4 ) (1 4 ) (1 4 ) Depositary Shares each representing a 1/100th interest in a share of Series L Preferred Stock, par value $5.00 per share (1 4 ) (1 4 ) (1 4 ) (1 4 ) Depositary Shares each representing a 1/100th interest in a share of Series M Preferred Stock, par value $5.00 per share (1 4 ) (1 4 ) (1 4 ) (1 4 ) (1) The number of shares of common stock, par value $5.00 per share, of BB&T Corporation ("BB&T" and such shares, the "BB&T Common Stock") being registered is based upon an estimate of (x) the maximum number of shares of common stock, par value $1.00 per share, of SunTrust Banks, Inc. ("SunTrust" and such shares, the "SunTrust Common Stock") outstanding as of March 6, 2019 or issuable or expected to be exchanged in connection with the merger of SunTrust with and into BB&T, collectively equal to 452,804,950, multiplied by (y) the exchange ratio of 1.295 shares of BB&T Common Stock for each share of SunTrust Common Stock.

(2) Represents the maximum number of shares of series I perpetual preferred stock, par value $5.00 per share, of BB&T ("BB&T Series I Preferred Stock") estimated to be issued to holders of record of perpetual preferred stock, series A, no par value, of SunTrust Banks, Inc. ("SunTrust Series A Preferred Stock") in the merger described herein. This number is based on the number of shares of SunTrust Series A Preferred Stock outstanding as of March 6, 2019, and the exchange of each such share for a share of BB&T Series I Preferred Stock, pursuant to the merger agreement.

(3) Represents the maximum number of shares of series J perpetual preferred stock, par value $5.00 per share, of BB&T ("BB&T Series J Preferred Stock") estimated to be issued to holders of record of perpetual preferred stock, series B, no par value, of SunTrust ("SunTrust Series B Preferred Stock") in the merger described herein. This number is based on the number of shares of SunTrust Series B Preferred Stock outstanding as of March 6, 2019, and the exchange of each such share for a share of BB&T Series J Preferred Stock, pursuant to the merger agreement.

(4) Represents the maximum number of shares of series K perpetual preferred stock, par value $5.00 per share, of BB&T ("BB&T Series K Preferred Stock") estimated to be issued to holders of record of perpetual preferred stock, series F, no par value, of SunTrust ("SunTrust Series F Preferred Stock") in the merger described herein. This number is based on the number of shares of SunTrust Series F Preferred Stock outstanding as of March 6, 2019, and the exchange of each such share for a share of BB&T Series K Preferred Stock, pursuant to the merger agreement.

(5) Represents the maximum number of shares of series L perpetual preferred stock, par value $5.00 per share, of BB&T ("BB&T Series L Preferred Stock") estimated to be issued to holders of record of perpetual preferred stock, series G, no par value, of SunTrust ("SunTrust Series G Preferred Stock") in the merger described herein. This number is based on the number of shares of SunTrust Series G Preferred Stock outstanding as of March 6, 2019, and the exchange of each such share for a share of BB&T Series L Preferred Stock, pursuant to the merger agreement.

(6) Represents the maximum number of shares of series M perpetual preferred stock, par value $5.00 per share, of BB&T ("BB&T Series M Preferred Stock") estimated to be issued to holders of record of perpetual preferred stock, series H, no par value, of SunTrust ("SunTrust Series H Preferred Stock") in the merger described herein. This number is based on the number of shares of SunTrust Series H Preferred Stock outstanding as of March 6, 2019, and the exchange of each such share for a share of BB&T Series M Preferred Stock, pursuant to the merger agreement.

(7) Estimated solely for the purpose of calculating the registration fee required by Section 6(b) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and calculated in accordance with Rules 457(c), 457(f)(1) and 457(i) promulgated thereunder. The aggregate offering price is (x) the average of the high and low prices of SunTrust Common Stock as reported on the New York Stock Exchange on March 6, 2019 ($65.32) multiplied by (y) the maximum number of shares of SunTrust Common Stock to be converted in the merger (452,804,950).

(8) Estimated solely for the purpose of calculating the registration fee pursuant to Rule 457(f) under the Securities Act. The aggregate offering price is (x) the book value per share of SunTrust Series A Preferred Stock as of March 6, 2019 ($100,000) multiplied by (y) the maximum number of shares of SunTrust Series A Preferred Stock to be converted in the merger (1,725).

(9) Estimated solely for the purpose of calculating the registration fee pursuant to Rule 457(f) under the Securities Act. The aggregate offering price is (x) the book value per share of SunTrust Series B Preferred Stock as of March 6, 2019 ($100,000) multiplied by (y) the maximum number of shares of SunTrust Series B Preferred Stock to be converted in the merger (1,025).

(10) Estimated solely for the purpose of calculating the registration fee pursuant to Rule 457(f) under the Securities Act. The aggregate offering price is (x) the book value per share of SunTrust Series F Preferred Stock as of March 6, 2019 ($100,000) multiplied by (y) the maximum number of shares of SunTrust Series F Preferred Stock to be converted in the merger (5,000).

(11) Estimated solely for the purpose of calculating the registration fee pursuant to Rule 457(f) under the Securities Act. The aggregate offering price is (x) the book value per share of SunTrust Series G Preferred Stock as of March 6, 2019 ($100,000) multiplied by (y) the maximum number of shares of SunTrust Series G Preferred Stock to be converted in the merger (7,500).

(12) Estimated solely for the purpose of calculating the registration fee pursuant to Rule 457(f) under the Securities Act. The aggregate offering price is (x) the book value per share of SunTrust Series H Preferred Stock as of March 6, 2019 ($100,000) multiplied by (y) the maximum number of shares of SunTrust Series H Preferred Stock to be converted in the merger (5,000).

(13) Calculated by multiplying the estimated aggregate offering price of securities to be registered by .0001212.

(14) No separate registration fee will be payable in respect of the depositary shares each representing a 1/4,000th interest in a share of BB&T Series I Preferred Stock, the depositary shares each representing a 1/100th interest in a share of BB&T Series K Preferred Stock, the depositary shares each representing a 1/100th interest in a share of BB&T Series L Preferred Stock or the depositary shares each representing a 1/100th interest in a share of BB&T Series M Preferred Stock. THE REGISTRANT HEREBY AMENDS THIS REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON SUCH DATE OR DATES AS MAY BE NECESSARY TO DELAY ITS EFFECTIVE DATE UNTIL THE REGISTRANT SHALL FILE A FURTHER AMENDMENT WHICH SPECIFICALLY STATES THAT THIS REGISTRATION STATEMENT SHALL THEREAFTER BECOME EFFECTIVE IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 8(a) OF THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933 OR UNTIL THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT SHALL BECOME EFFECTIVE ON SUCH DATE AS THE COMMISSION ACTING PURSUANT TO SAID SECTION 8(a) MAY DETERMINE. The information in this joint proxy statement/prospectus is not complete and may be changed. A registration statement relating to the securities described in this joint proxy statement/prospectus has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These securities may not be issued until the registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is effective. This joint proxy statement/prospectus does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of offers to buy these securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted. PRELIMINARY-SUBJECT TO COMPLETION-DATED MARCH 8, 2019 To the shareholders of BB&T Corporation and SunTrust Banks, Inc. MERGER PROPOSED-YOUR VOTE IS VERY IMPORTANT On behalf of the boards of directors of BB&T Corporation ("BB&T") and SunTrust Banks, Inc. ("SunTrust"), we are pleased to enclose the accompanying joint proxy statement/prospectus relating to the proposed merger of equals between BB&T and SunTrust. We are requesting that you take certain actions as a holder of BB&T common stock or a holder of SunTrust common stock. The boards of directors of BB&T and SunTrust have each unanimously approved an agreement to merge our two companies. Pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of February 7, 2019, by and between BB&T and SunTrust (as amended from time to time, the "merger agreement"), SunTrust will merge with and into BB&T (the "merger"), with BB&T as the surviving entity (the "combined company", or "BB&T", as the case may be) in a merger of equals. Subject to the approval of holders of BB&T common stock of the BB&T name change proposal, described below, the combined company will be named "[ ]". The proposed merger will combine two iconic franchises and will establish the sixth-largest banking organization in the United States (based on assets and deposits) with 275 years of combined history and cultures committed to serving clients and communities. The combined company, as reported at December 31, 2018, had approximately $441 billion in assets, $301 billion in loans and $324 billion in deposits serving approximately 10 million households in the United States, with leading market share in many of the most attractive markets in the country. We believe the scale resulting from the merger will position the combined company to achieve industry-leading financial and operating metrics with the strongest return profile among its peers, accelerating the combined company's capacity to invest in transformational technology. In the merger, holders of SunTrust common stock will receive 1.295 shares (the "exchange ratio" and such shares, the "merger consideration") of BB&T common stock for each share of SunTrust common stock they own. Holders of BB&T common stock will continue to own their existing shares of BB&T common stock. Based on the closing price of BB&T's common stock on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") on February 6, 2019, the last trading day before public announcement of the merger, the exchange ratio represented approximately $62.85 in value for each share of SunTrust common stock. Based on BB&T's closing price on [ ], 2019 of $[ ], the exchange ratio represented approximately $[ ] in value for each share of SunTrust common stock. The value of the BB&T common stock at the time of completion of the merger could be greater than, less than or the same as the value of BB&T common stock on the date of the accompanying joint proxy statement/prospectus. We urge you to obtain current market quotations of BB&T common stock (trading symbol "BBT") and SunTrust common stock (trading symbol "STI"). In addition, each share of SunTrust preferred stock issued and outstanding immediately prior to the effective time of the merger will be converted into the right to receive one (1) share of an applicable newly issued series of new BB&T preferred stock with terms that are the same as the terms of the applicable series of outstanding SunTrust preferred stock. Likewise, following the completion of the merger, each outstanding SunTrust depositary share representing a 1/100th (or 1/4,000th, in the case of the applicable series of SunTrust series A preferred stock) interest in a share of SunTrust preferred stock will become a BB&T depositary share and will represent a 1/100th (or 1/4,000th, in the case of the BB&T series I preferred stock) interest in a share of the applicable series of new BB&T preferred stock. Each outstanding preferred purchase security issued by SunTrust Preferred Capital I representing a 1/100th interest in a share of SunTrust series B preferred stock will remain outstanding following the merger and will represent a 1/100th interest in a share of BB&T series J preferred stock. The SunTrust depositary shares representing a 1/4,000th interest in a share of SunTrust series A preferred stock are currently listed on the NYSE under the symbol "STI-PA", and the preferred purchase securities are currently listed on the NYSE under the symbol "STIPRI". The BB&T depositary shares representing a 1/4,000th interest in a share of BB&T series I preferred stock and the preferred purchase securities representing a 1/100th interest in a share of BB&T series J preferred stock are expected to be listed on the NYSE upon completion of the merger. We expect the merger will qualify as a reorganization for federal income tax purposes. Accordingly, holders of SunTrust common stock generally will not recognize any gain or loss for federal income tax purposes on the exchange of shares of SunTrust common stock for BB&T common stock in the merger, except with respect to any cash received instead of fractional shares of common stock of the combined company. Based on the current number of shares of SunTrust common stock outstanding and reserved for issuance, BB&T expects to issue approximately 584 million shares of BB&T common stock to holders of SunTrust common stock in the aggregate in the merger. Following the completion of the merger, we estimate that former holders of SunTrust common stock will own approximately 43% and former holders of BB&T common stock will own approximately 57% of the common stock of the combined company. The special meeting of holders of SunTrust common stock will be held on [ ] at [ ], at [ ] local time. The special meeting of holders of BB&T common stock will be held on [ ] at [ ], at [ ] local time. At our respective special meetings, in addition to other business, we will each ask our holders of common stock to approve the merger. Information about these meetings and the merger is contained in this document. In particular, see "Risk Factors" beginning on page 34. We urge you to read this document carefully and in its entirety. Holders of SunTrust preferred stock, holders of depositary shares representing SunTrust preferred stock and holders of preferred purchase securities representing shares of SunTrust series B preferred stock are not entitled to, and are not requested to, vote at the SunTrust special meeting. Whether or not you plan to attend your special meeting, please vote as soon as possible to make sure that your shares are represented at the meeting. If you do not vote, it will have the same effect as voting "AGAINST" the merger. Each of our boards of directors unanimously recommends that holders of common stock vote "FOR" each of the proposals to be considered at the respective meetings. We strongly support this combination of our companies and join our boards in their recommendations. Kelly S. King William H. Rogers, Jr. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Chairman and Chief Executive Officer BB&T Corporation SunTrust Banks, Inc. Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of the securities to be issued in connection with the merger or determined if this document is accurate or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. The securities to be issued in the merger are not savings or deposit accounts or other obligations of any bank or non-bank subsidiary of either BB&T or SunTrust, and they are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other governmental agency. The accompanying joint proxy statement/prospectus is dated [ ], 2019, and is first being mailed to holders of BB&T common stock and holders of SunTrust common stock on or about [ ], 2019.

