BB&T : Pre-effective amendment to an S-4 filing

The information in this joint proxy statement/prospectus is not complete and may be changed. A registration statement relating to the securities described in this joint proxy statement/prospectus has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These securities may not be issued until the registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is effective. This joint proxy statement/prospectus does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of offers to buy these securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted.

PRELIMINARY-SUBJECT TO COMPLETION-DATED JUNE 14, 2019

To the shareholders of BB&T Corporation and SunTrust Banks, Inc.

MERGER PROPOSED-YOUR VOTE IS VERY IMPORTANT

On behalf of the boards of directors of BB&T Corporation ("BB&T") and SunTrust Banks, Inc. ("SunTrust"), we are pleased to enclose the accompanying joint proxy statement/prospectus relating to the proposed merger of equals between BB&T and SunTrust. We are requesting that you take certain actions as a holder of BB&T common stock or as a holder of SunTrust common stock or SunTrust preferred stock.

The boards of directors of BB&T and SunTrust have each unanimously approved an agreement to merge our two companies. Pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of February 7, 2019 and amended as of June 14, 2019, by and between BB&T and SunTrust (as further amended from time to time, the "merger agreement"), SunTrust will merge with and into BB&T (the "merger"), with BB&T as the surviving entity (the "combined company", or "BB&T", as the case may be) in a merger of equals. Subject to the approval of holders of BB&T common stock of the BB&T name change proposal, described below, the combined company will be named "Truist Financial Corporation". The name Truist signals a transformation. It evokes the rich legacy of BB&T and SunTrust while also setting a bold vision for the future. While conveying our deep commitment to working with our clients with trust, transparency and honesty, it also connects to our shared ambition - building a better future for our clients, associates, teammates, and communities.

The proposed merger will combine two iconic franchises and will establish the sixth-largest banking organization in the United States (based on assets and deposits) with 275 years of combined history and cultures committed to serving clients and communities. The combined company, as reported at December 31, 2018, had approximately $441 billion in assets, $301 billion in loans and $324 billion in deposits serving approximately 10 million households in the United States, with leading market share in many of the most attractive markets in the country. We believe the scale resulting from the merger will position the combined company to achieve industry-leading financial and operating metrics with the strongest return profile among its peers, accelerating the combined company's capacity to invest in transformational technology.

In the merger, holders of SunTrust common stock will receive 1.295 shares (the "exchange ratio" and such shares, the "merger consideration") of BB&T common stock for each share of SunTrust common stock they own. Holders of BB&T common stock will continue to own their existing shares of BB&T common stock. Based on the closing price of BB&T's common stock on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") on February 6, 2019, the last trading day before public announcement of the merger, the exchange ratio represented approximately $62.85 in value for each share of SunTrust

common stock. Based on BB&T's closing price on [ ], 2019 of $[ ], the exchange ratio represented approximately $[ ] in value for each share of SunTrust common stock. The value of the BB&T common stock at the time of completion of the merger could be greater than, less than or the same as the value of BB&T common stock on the date of the accompanying joint proxy statement/prospectus. We urge you to obtain current market quotations of BB&T common stock (trading symbol "BBT") and SunTrust common stock (trading symbol "STI").

In addition, each share of SunTrust preferred stock issued and outstanding immediately prior to the effective time of the merger will be converted into the right to receive one (1) share of an applicable newly issued series of rollover BB&T preferred stock with terms that are substantially the same as the terms of