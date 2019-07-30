Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  BB&T Corporation    BBT

BB&T CORPORATION

(BBT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BB&T : SunTrust Shareholders Approve Merger

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 12:48pm EDT

By Allison Prang

Shareholders of BB&T Corp. (BBT) and SunTrust Banks approved the companies' plans to merge.

SunTrust said Tuesday that 99% of its shares voted were in favor of the deal. BB&T said over 98% of shares voted were in favor.

BB&T and SunTrust are expecting the deal to close either late this quarter or next quarter, they said.

The regional banking companies announced the stock deal in February. The companies' merger is supposed to be the largest bank deal since the financial crisis. It was valued at $28.2 billion when it was announced.

BB&T said over 96% of its shares voted were in favor of the name for the combined company, Truist.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BB&T CORPORATION -0.06% 51.18 Delayed Quote.19.23%
SUNTRUST BANKS 0.00% 65.8837 Delayed Quote.30.53%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BB&T CORPORATION
12:48pBB&T : SunTrust Shareholders Approve Merger
DJ
12:32pBB&T : SunTrust Shareholders Approve Merger with BB&T to Form Truist
PR
07/29BB&T CORP : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Oth..
AQ
07/27BB&T : Partners with Combat Female Veterans Families United's Deployed Combat Fe..
AQ
07/27BB&T : Supports & Funds Combat Female Veterans Families United's Cloth Closet Pr..
AQ
07/27BB&T : Supports & Funds Combat Female Veterans Families United's Emergency Suppl..
AQ
07/24BB&T : 13F Holdings Report Initial Filing
PU
07/23BB&T : Form of prospectus disclosing information facts events covered in both fo..
PU
07/22BB&T : Form of prospectus reflecting facts events constituting substantive chang..
PU
07/22BB&T CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 12 098 M
EBIT 2019 5 099 M
Net income 2019 3 069 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,32%
P/E ratio 2019 12,8x
P/E ratio 2020 12,6x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,24x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,80x
Capitalization 39 220 M
Chart BB&T CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
BB&T Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BB&T CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 55,10  $
Last Close Price 51,20  $
Spread / Highest target 21,1%
Spread / Average Target 7,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kelly S. King Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher L. Henson President & Chief Operating Officer
Daryl N. Bible Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Barbara F. Duck Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Anna R. Cablik Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BB&T CORPORATION19.23%39 220
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY19.05%375 759
BANK OF AMERICA24.88%285 136
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA7.56%280 813
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.99%213 378
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION15.54%198 734
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group