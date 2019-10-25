Log in
BB&T : to Present at the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference

10/25/2019 | 03:40pm EDT

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BB&T Corporation (NYSE: BBT) announced today that Chief Financial Officer Daryl N. Bible will present at the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference in Boston, Massachusetts, on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at 8:10 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast and the presentation materials will be available on the day of the conference at bbt.investorroom.com/webcasts-and-presentations. The webcast will be archived on the website for 30 days.

About BB&T  
BB&T is one of the largest financial services holding companies in the U.S. with $236.8 billion in assets and market capitalization of approximately $40.9 billion as of September 30, 2019. Building on a long tradition of excellence in community banking, BB&T offers a wide range of financial services including retail and commercial banking, investments, insurance, wealth management, asset management, mortgage, corporate banking, capital markets and specialized lending. Based in Winston-Salem, N.C., BB&T operates more than 1,700 financial centers in 15 states and Washington, D.C. and is consistently recognized for outstanding client service by Greenwich Associates for small business and middle market banking. More information about BB&T and its full line of products and services is available at BBT.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bbt-to-present-at-the-bancanalysts-association-of-boston-conference-300945748.html

SOURCE BB&T Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
